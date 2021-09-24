Thin film and Printed Battery Market Segmented by Product, Top Manufacturers, Geography Trends & Forecasts to 2030

Thin film and the printed battery is a new generation technology that delivers power compatibility for less-power disposable applications. These batteries are safer in terms of economical and environmentally when compared to lithium batteries and are adapted in a wide range of applications. Thin film and printed batteries are usually used in biometric monitoring devices, perishable goods monitoring, sports monitoring devices, wearables electronics, biosensors, smart labels & tags, and many more.The increasing necessity of thin-film and printed batteries in the healthcare sector and the rising penetration of wearable electronic devices such as smart clothes, smartwatches, glasses, and e-textiles are few key factors fostering the thin film and printed battery market globally. Personal care, pharmaceutical & medical devices, and cosmetic patches are key industries benefiting from thin film and printed batteries. On the contrary, the huge initial investment in developing printed flexible batteries is restricting the thin film and printed battery market. The Thin-film and Printed Battery Market is evaluated to reach the rate of 24.6% CAGR by 2026.

Thin film and Printed Battery Market By Battery Type

Disposable

Rechargeable

Thin film and Printed Battery Market By Voltage

Below 1.5V

1.5V to 3V

Above 3V

Thin film and Printed Battery Market By Application

Wearable Devices

Medical

Consumer Electronics

Smart Cards

Others

Thin film and Printed Battery Market by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

As in the thin film and printed battery market for battery type, the rechargeable type segment has the major share in the market. Rechargeable batteries are mostly suitable for consumer electronics devices and are used in medical devices, wireless sensors, and wearable devices. A continuous research and development activity by several research institutions and companies to cut down the overall costs of these batteries is also anticipated to fuel the segment growth over the upcoming years.

The market is further segmented by voltage. The 1.5 v type is the dominant segment in this segmentation. This is due to the huge demand for the below 1.5 v thin-film batteries from various applications such as smart cards, toys, medical patches, and RFID tags.

As per the application of thin-film and printed batteries, these batteries are mostly used in wearable devices, including fitness trackers, smart clothing, and other devices, since these devices have limited space. This is due to the enhanced recharging rate, compact design of the thin film & printed battery, and it is safe compared to other lithium batteries. The factors mentioned above are boosting the growth of the market in this segment.

Based on geography, the North American region substantially contributes to the thin film and printed battery market. This is attributed to the increasing research and development activities and technological innovations in this region. Increasing demand for wearable devices is the key factor contributing to the market growth in this region.

The rising deployment of wireless healthcare monitoring systems and mobile medical devices plays a very prominent role in the growth of the thin film and printed battery market globally. Various hospitals are adapting numerous technologies such as mobile health applications, sensors, and remote patient monitoring to enhance healthcare delivery. Moreover, surging demand for small-sized batteries with better energy storage will again propel the global market growth.

The major vendors of the thin film and printed battery market

are as follows-Fullriver Battery New Technology Co., Ltd., Samsung SDI Co., Ltd., Enfucell Oy Ltd., Ultralife Corporation, Blue Spark Technologies, BrightVolt, Inc., LG Chem Ltd., Apple Inc., and Panasonic Corporation.

Henceforth, the usual secondary batteries may fulfill the energy requirements of wearable devices, but they struggle to obtain flexibility, thinness, and lightweight. Since the thin film and printed batteries are the solutions for the above requirements for small devices.

