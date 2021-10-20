Third Party Logistics Industry 2021 Global Market Size, Trends, Growth by Top Key Players, Demand and 2028 Forecast Research Report

Third Party Logistics Industry Report focuses on Market Influence Factors, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Trends and Opportunities so that Market Players can face any challenges and take advantage of Lucrative Prospects available in the Global Third Party Logistics market.

The Third Party Logistics market was valued at US$ 805.4 Mn million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,240.0 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Third party logistics is moving towards increased information base and large-scale operations owing to maximize operational efficiency and improve profitability. There is an improvement in the strategic nature of relationships between shippers and third-party logistics providers. Globally, 3PL firms are increasing their employee strength, organization skills, broadening their service offerings, investing in new technology, and expanding their geographical reach in order to deliver data driven solutions.

The reports cover key developments in the Third Party Logistics market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Third Party Logistics market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Third Party Logistics market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Deutsche Post AG

KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG

NIPPON EXPRESS CO., LTD.

DB Schenker

H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

DSV A/S

XPO LOGISTICS, INC.

SINOTRANS CO., LTD.

GEODIS

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

The global Third Party Logistics market is segmented on the basis of deployment, application. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented as cloud-based, on-premise. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as new cars market, used cars market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Third Party Logistics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Third Party Logistics Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Third Party Logistics market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Third Party Logistics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

