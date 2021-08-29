Thousands of Corona Opponents Demonstrate in Berlin | Free press

The bans did not keep them away: a few weeks before the elections, a new demonstration took place in Berlin. The government district being protected, the demonstrators zigzagged in the capital.

Berlin (dpa) – Several thousand people demonstrated against Germany’s crown policy over the weekend, despite bans in Berlin. They crossed town in several elevators and repeatedly played cat and mouse with the police.

A good 2,000 emergency services were deployed on Saturday and Sunday and protected the government quarter. Several thousand people were in the streets of Mitte and Friedrichshain. Rescuers accompanied the groups and asked them to keep their distance from each other and wear masks – which usually did not happen. Police did not disperse the protests.

“There are currently a few thousand people roaming the streets,” police said. “They continue to run up against our barriers and then look for new detours.” In conclusion, she added: “A plan that does not exist is difficult to prevent.

Many protesters gathered in the morning in Humboldthain north of the city center. A demonstration against the dog leash was indeed recorded there. According to the police, the organizer canceled this demonstration at short notice on Sunday. S-Bahn trains on the north-south lines did not stop at Humboldthain. “Keep your way there: there will be no meeting at this point,” police said.

From Humboldthain, protesters attempted to cross Prenzlauer Berg and Friedrichshain towards the city center and Alexanderplatz. In groups of messengers, the initiators called on the participants to stay away from the Reichstag building. On August 29, 2020, after a demonstration of tens of thousands of people, some of the demonstrators broke a cordon at the Bundestag headquarters and briefly occupied the stairs in front of an entrance.

“One of the goals is to protect the government district and important political institutions,” a police spokeswoman said. On Sunday, around 80 people were held temporarily until evening, for example to determine their identity. Sometimes there was also resistance against the officials. A helicopter flew over Friedrichshain, an overview of which police obtained.

Several protests had been banned because assembly authorities expected infection protection requirements such as distance and mask wearing would not be met. In a rally case on Leipziger Platz, the administrative court overturned the ban. Hundreds of people gathered there on Sunday