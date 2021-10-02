Thousands of migrants remain in Colombia

Sanitary conditions are precarious and food is scarce. Around 20,000 migrants are now waiting in a small Colombian town.

Necoclí (dpa) – Given the continued influx of migrants, the humanitarian crisis in northwest Colombia is worsening. Every day, up to 1,500 people, mostly from Haiti, arrive in the village of Necoclí on their way north, authorities say.

In the community of about 70,000, about 20,000 migrants with the desired destination in the United States are now waiting in tent camps on the streets. Two Haitians were killed this week, according to city council. “One was stabbed to death, another died of respiratory problems,” said mayor Jorge Tobón of the German news agency.

Migrants often wait for days or weeks for a place on the boats that bring them to the border with Panama. From there, one of the most dangerous migratory routes in the world, according to the Red Cross, crosses the partly mountainous and partly marshy jungle of the Darién between Colombia and Panama. There are no roads, which is why the gangs are active there.

Officially, Panama currently only hosts 500 people per day. As a result, many migrants are stranded in Necoclí, now the bottleneck of South America. “The sanitary and sanitary conditions are very precarious. Water is scarce, there is a lack of food, ”said the director of the Colombian non-governmental organization“ Forjando Futuros ”(forging the future), Gerardo Vega of dpa. The fishing and tourist town declared a state of emergency in July.

Theo Bernal arrived in Necoclí from Haiti three months ago. Since then, he has not been able to continue north. “I had $ 1,000 to get to Panama, but there are no ferry tickets until the end of October,” Bernal said. “Children suffer the most. They often get sick and have to go to the hospital, but drugs are expensive and wait times are long. “

The number of migrants crossing the Darién jungle has increased significantly this year. According to the Red Cross, there were more than 70,000 people from January to August. The highest number of around 30,000 people in one year came in 2016.