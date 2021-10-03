Thousands of people demonstrate again against President Bolsonaro

“Bolsonaro out” and “Bolsonaro genocide” – with banners like these, protesters in Brazil demand the impeachment of their president. But the right-wing populist has political allies.

Rio de Janeiro (AP) – Tens of thousands of people demonstrated against the government of President Jair Bolsonaro in more than 90 Brazilian cities.

Protesters between the Amazonian state of Roraima in the north, where many indigenous people live, and Rio Grande do Sul, dominated by German immigrants, called on Saturday, among other things, for the dismissal of Bolsonaro, for more vaccines against coronavirus and jobs in times of pandemic. There was no reliable information on the number of participants. The “G1” news portal reported on rallies in all 26 states and the Capital District.

The protesters carried posters and banners with inscriptions such as “Bolsonaro out” and “Bolsonaro genocide”. They described the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira, as an “accomplice”. He can accept one of the twelve motions and initiate impeachment proceedings against Bolsonaro, but is considered his ally.

Right-wing populist Bolsonaro downplayed the corona virus from the start and rejected protective measures and restrictions. He also doubts the meaning of vaccinations and has repeatedly pointed out that he has not yet been vaccinated against Corona. A parliamentary commission of inquiry into the management of the corona crisis by his government is underway.

Social movements and unions called for demonstrations. About 20 parties, including the left-wing workers’ party PT and the conservatives PSDB and DEM, took part in the protests, according to “G1”, so observers also called them a test for the alliance against Bolsonaro.