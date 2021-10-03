Thousands of people demonstrate against President Bolsonaro

“Bolsonaro out” and “Bolsonaro genocide” – with banners like these, protesters in Brazil demand the impeachment of their president. But the right-wing populist has political allies.

Rio de Janeiro (AP) – Tens of thousands of people in more than 90 Brazilian cities have once again protested against President Jair Bolsonaro’s government and its corona policy.

Protesters between the Amazonian state of Roraima in the north, where many indigenous people live, and Rio Grande do Sul, dominated by German immigrants, called on Saturday, among other things, for the dismissal of Bolsonaro, for more vaccines against coronavirus and jobs in times of pandemic.

There was no reliable information on the number of participants. In the metropolis of São Paulo, for example, the estimates of the organizers (100,000) and the information provided by the police (8,000) diverge sharply. The “G1” news portal reported on rallies in all 26 states and the Capital District.

Corona pandemic minimized

The protesters carried posters and banners with inscriptions such as “Bolsonaro out” and “Bolsonaro genocide”. They described the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira, as an “accomplice”. He can accept one of the twelve motions and initiate impeachment proceedings against Bolsonaro, but is considered his ally.

Right-wing populist Bolsonaro downplayed the corona virus from the start and rejected protective measures and restrictions. He also doubts the meaning of vaccinations and has repeatedly pointed out that he has not yet been vaccinated against Corona. A parliamentary commission of inquiry into the management of the corona crisis by his government is underway.

Social movements and unions called for demonstrations a year before the presidential elections in Brazil, the first round of which is scheduled for October 2, 2022. About 20 parties, including the left-wing PT workers party of the former president and potential challenger Bolsonaro’s Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, as well as conservatives PSDB and DEM, participated in the protests, according to “G1”, thus observers also used them as a test for the alliance against Bolsonaro assessed. Unity of the opposition will likely be one of their electoral challenges. There have been repeated mass protests against Bolsonaro in recent months after the left was initially divided over the crowd during the pandemic.

Bolsonaro had mobilized his supporters on September 7 and intimidated democratic institutions. He turned Brazil’s Independence Day into a day of struggle. His office’s approval continued to decline during the corona pandemic. 53% of those polled rejected the president’s policy in a poll by polling institute Datafolha in September. It was the worst result for Bolsonaro since taking office in 2019.