Thousands of visitors on the day of the open mosque

Berlin / Cologne (dpa) – Mosques in Germany opened their doors to visitors again this Sunday – and at the same time celebrated an anniversary. Open Mosque Day was celebrated for the 25th time, this time under the slogan “Mosques yesterday and today”.

A thousand mosque communities wanted to participate. Thousands of guests visited Muslim places of worship in Berlin. The president of the Sehitlik Mosque congregation in Berlin-Neukölln, Yacup Ayar, addressed around 1,500 to 2,000 visitors in his congregation alone on Sunday afternoon. They were offered tours of the mosque as well as a photo and music exhibition.

Given the ongoing corona pandemic, he was happy with the response, Ayar said. Before the pandemic, however, there were around 4,000 to 5,000 visitors. The Cologne Central Mosque of the Turkish Islamic Union Ditib had also opened. In other cities, there were also mosque visits, lectures, discussions or visits to exhibitions – in compliance with the rules of hygiene.

25 years of tradition

At the initiative of the Central Council of Muslims (ZMD), the offer was launched in 1997 – consciously on October 3, the day of German unity, as a sign of belonging and solidarity. Since 2007, the Coordinating Council of Muslims (KRM) has organized Mosque Day by now merging six Islamic associations. About 5.5 million Muslims live in Germany. Most of the Länder live in North Rhine-Westphalia from afar.

In recent years, the number of participating mosque communities – and therefore also visitors – has declined somewhat, ZMD chairman Aiman ​​Mazyek of the German news agency said. Not only because of the pandemic, but also because of the security concerns in the communities.

islamophobia

In view of reservations about Islam from much of the population and hundreds of attacks on Muslims and mosques each year, Mazyek also spoke of regression. Many very integrated Muslims or Muslims who were born and raised here would also be fed up with having to repeatedly justify themselves in the name of the rule of law and “being German”.

The director of the Center for Islamic Theology of the University of Münster, Mouhanad Khorchide, spoke on October 3 of an important offer from the mosque communities. A week after the federal election, he said in response to a request from the DPA that he hoped a new federal government would make firmly entrenched liberal Islamic representatives in Germany more partners – instead of focusing on large associations. strongly influenced by foreign countries.

The Christian-Islamic Society drew a positive assessment on the day of the mosque. CIG spokesperson Melanie Miehl said: “Those who are not religious themselves have the opportunity to experience first-hand the faith and life of Muslims.”