Three years after his murder | Jamal Khashoggi’s relatives are still looking for justice

Three years after his murder | Jamal Khashoggi’s relatives are still looking for justice

Relatives of Jamal Khashoggi continue to demand justice for the Saudi journalist and dissident three years after he was brutally killed in Turkey by a police force dispatched from Riyadh.

Posted October 1, 2021 at 12:00 PM.

Marc Thibodeau The press

In particular, they are calling for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to be “finally” sanctioned for his role in this extraterritorial murder and calling on President Joe Biden’s administration to review their approach in this direction rather than de facto relieving him with a shy approach.

PHOTO TIZIANA FABI, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE ARCHIVE

Hatice Cengiz, fiancee of Jamal Khashoggi

“We will not stop our efforts until we are truly responsible for this cruel crime,” said the journalist’s fiancée Hatice Cengiz on Wednesday during a video conference organized by Democracy for the Arab. World Now (DAWN), one of Mr. founded organization, was organized by Khashoggi before his death.

She assured that she would continue to fight for her fiancé’s democratization goals while calling on Washington to attack the powerful Saudi prince.

PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE SAUDI COURT, REUTERS ARCHIVE

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Biden bites less than promised

During the 2020 presidential campaign, Joe Biden aggressively attacked Saudi Arabia, pledging to restore the country to the rank of “outcast” for the regime-attributed abuses.

His administration, which wanted to reverse the conciliatory stance of President Donald Trump, showed less bite at the top.

Sanctions were imposed on many members of the Saudi government suspected of being involved in the assassination of Jamal Khashoggi, without targeting Mohammed bin Salman, despite a report by American intelligence services leaked earlier this year came that he approved the transaction, which took place on October 2, 2018.

President Biden argued that the United States had never attacked the leader of an “allied” country directly, noting that the Crown Prince was not currently the country’s formal leader.

American media reported that the government wanted to avoid an open crisis with Saudi Arabia for economic and geopolitical reasons, with the rich oil country in particular being seen as essential to curbing Iranian influence.

“We know that bin Salman led this assassination attempt, which is part of a large-scale operation aimed at silencing dissidents based abroad.” […] Despite everything, he has evaded any accountability, which suggests that this type of behavior is appropriate, ”complains DAWN director Sarah Leah Whitson, who also asks Joe Biden to harden his approach.

PHOTO DENIS BALIBOUSE, REUTERS ARCHIVE

Agnès Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International and former United Nations Special Rapporteur on Extrajudicial Executions

“The king is naked”

Former UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial killings Agnès Callamard, who attended the video conference Wednesday, said the Saudi crown prince underestimated the price of the murder, sparking international outrage.

“I think the king is naked. The image of the reformer that Mohammed ben Salman tried to give himself no longer exists, ”she noted.

President Biden, who has identified the defense of human rights as one of the priority axes of American foreign policy, “risked being naked” if he does not act more forcefully on this file, Ms. Callamard warned.

It “may well be,” added the former rapporteur, who noted in a 2019 investigative report the existence of “credible evidence” regarding the responsibility of senior Saudi officials for the death of Mr Khashoggi, including the Crown Prince.

As Secretary General of Amnesty International, she now believes it is imperative that the international community have an effective mechanism in place to quickly investigate such extra-territorial executions and punish their perpetrators.

Law Enforcement in the United States

While trying to increase pressure on Washington, Hatice Cengiz and DAWN filed a civil lawsuit in the United States last fall against Mohammed bin Salman and several members of his entourage over their alleged role in the death of Jamal Khashoggi.

The Crown Prince is currently trying to argue through his lawyers that the court has no jurisdiction over the case, an allegation that is contested by the relatives of Jamal Khashoggi.

“We hope the court will prove him wrong and allow Cengiz and DAWN to go to court,” said Sarah Leah Whitson.