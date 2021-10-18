Thyristor Module Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2030

Thyristor Module Market: Introduction

A Thyristor Module is applicable in one direction to monitor and rectify flowing current in any solid state switching device. A thyristor module acts as a mechanical switch with two working states: ON and OFF. On addition of a current / voltage pulse, a thyristor module activates and starts to act.

Even when the gate current is completely removed, a thyristor module conducts further current. If the load current drops below zero, the thyristor module will switch off by default. A thyristor module is designed and assembled to meet the specific requirements of cost and performance optimized applications in high reliable pressure contact and solder bond technology.

A thyristor module is appropriate for almost all phase control or rectifier applications in a number of dual and single topologies. Thyristor modules find its use in electrical drives as well as soft starters with low voltage and power supplies for general purposes.

Thyristor modules are implemented as power supplies, controllers, and inverters in power electronics applications to cater to the rising requirement of solid state switching devices These combined factors are estimated to boost the market growth of thyristor modules over the forecast period.

Thyristor Module Market: Dynamics

Some of the key factors responsible for the growth of thyristor module market are replacement of aging power infrastructure along with simultaneous introduction of smart grids. Thyristor module facilitates low switching losses and thermal stress leading to longer electrical system life and reliability.

Owing to various benefits such as high external thermal performance and efficiency, thyristor modules are gaining popularity. Thyristors uses losses of conduction and high BJT breakdown voltage to satisfy high demands for electricity. These factors are anticipated to drive the demand of thyristor module market over the forecast era.

A challenging factor anticipated to hinder the growth of the thyristor module market is economic uncertainty. High cost pertaining to implementation of infrastructure, and lack of awareness related to benefits of thyristor modules are expected to result in market decline over the stipulated period.

Opportunistic avenues such as increased consumer electronics demand as well as low-carbon power system deployment, replacement of MOSFET with IGBT in EVs / HEVs, and smart grid deployment is expected to boost the thyristor market in the near future. De-carbonization of power systems may provide new opportunities for market growth.

An ongoing trend in the market is offshore wind farms which is expected to promote market growth over the forecast period. Increasing government initiatives for HDVC facilities are also expected to boost the Thyristor Module market over the next few years.

Thyristor Modules accommodate a number of advantages such as lower MOSFET switching times and minimum switching losses to meet current demands for electricity in the future.

Thyristor Module Market: Segmentation

Based on product type High Power

Medium Power

Low Power Based on application Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS)

HVDC Based on end use EV/HEV

Pressure control system

Motor controls

Renewable energy

Transportation

Light dimmer

Liquid level regulator

Others

Thyristor Module Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is expected to foresee significant growth in the thyristor module market as a result of capital spending on extensive industrial network creation. India and China account for a paramount share in the region for thyristor module market on account of flourishing IT infrastructure. Europe follows Asia Pacific adhering to high demand for the thyristor module in to government subsidies and developing ageing power infrastructure.

Latin America comes next to Europe in terms of market share of Thyristor Module. Brazil accounts for the dominant thyristor module market share in this region. Australia is also anticipated to show a significant growth in the thyristor module market. Demand for power applications in this region is anticipated to fuel growth in the global thyristor module market.

Thyristor Module Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the key players in the global Thyristor Module market are:

ABB Ltd.

Danfoss A/S

Renesas Electronics Corp

Infineon Technologies AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

SEMIKRON International GmbH

Toshiba Corp.

Fairchild Semiconductor International, Inc.

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd

“The research report on Thyristor Module market presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contain thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The Thyristor Module market report also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies.

The research report on Thyristor Module market provides analysis and information according to market segments such as product type, material type, capacity and end use.

