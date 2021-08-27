Tissue Engineering Market In-Depth Analysis by Industry Overview and Insights 2027

Tissue Engineering is a rapidly growing field in the medical industry. It involves the study and manufacture of tissue for human or animal use. The goal of tissue engineering is to replace or restore tissue that has been damaged or destroyed by injury or disease. Tissue engineering is used in many medical and other health industries. Some of the fields that use tissue engineering most often are cardiology, dermatology, gastroenterology, neurology, ophthalmology, lung biology, reproductive technology, heart disease, skin care, and infertility.

Tissue engineering is used to replace or restore specific types of tissues to improve the function, structure, and appearance of the body. Some of the many uses of tissue engineering are to replace or enhance organs, treat injuries or diseases, create new cells for development, and for testing and diagnostic purposes.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and trauma emergencies are expected to propel the growth of the tissue engineering market. For instance, every year, around 180,000 deaths are caused by burns, the vast majority occur in low- and middle-income countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Non-fatal burn injuries are a leading cause of morbidity.

Moreover, growth in number of research and development activities and growing awareness about tissue engineering in emerging economies is expected to augment the growth of the tissue engineering market. For instance, in January 2021, researchers form University of Washington (UW) developed a new technique that that could one day enable us to grow fully functional human organs in the laboratory.

Technological advancements in the field of 3D tissue engineering, such as the use of 3D bio-printers that can efficiently design in vitro implants, are expected to drive the tissue engineering market growth. For instance, in January 2021, researchers from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) Sydney developed a new technique called ceramic omnidirectional bioprinting in cell-suspensions, which enabled them to print bone-like structures that harden in minutes when placed in water.

However, high cost of treatment and stringent government regulations are expected to restrain growth of the tissue engineering market.

Competitive Analysis:

Major players operating in the tissue engineering market are Zimmer Biomet, C. R. Bard, Tissue Regenix Group, Stryker Corporation, RTI surgical, Osiris Therapeutics, Organogenesis Inc., Bio Tissue Technologies, Medtronic, Integra LifeSciences, International Stem Cell, BioMimetic Therapeutics, B. Braun, Athersys, Allergan Plc., and Acelity L.P.

In January 2021, Essent Biologics announced its launch as a new venture to meet the growing need for human-derived biomaterials and biology data for cell therapy and tissue engineering, and data to the regenerative medicine research community, as well as producing key inputs for further manufacturing by clinical partners.

