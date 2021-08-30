Tonometers Market Set For Rapid Growth, To Reap Bulk Revenues And The Factors For The Same Discussed From 2021 To 2027

Tonometers, also referred to as hand-pieces, are mechanical devices that measure eye pressure and therefore the flow of fluid through the cornea, lens and retina. They play a crucial role in various fields of drugs like ophthalmology, optometry, clinical measurements, and medical lasers. the foremost common use of a tonometer is for measuring pressure or the pressure of the fluid within the attention , which occurs during normal vision.

Other uses include within the diagnosis and treatment of certain eye diseases, for obtaining an accurate reading of the pressure of tears during the night, and to stop or detect possible internal bleeding or infections within the eye. Tonometry may be a diagnostic assay primarily wont to detect glaucoma, one among the leading explanation for irreversible blindness worldwide.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing incidence or prevalence of chronic eye diseases like glaucoma is predicted to propel the tonometers market growth. as an example , consistent with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, quite 3 million people within the us have glaucoma. it’s the second leading explanation for blindness worldwide after cataract. Around 50% of individuals with glaucoma don’t know they need the disease.

Moreover, growing geriatric population and increasing prevalence among people is predicted to reinforce the expansion of the tonometers market. as an example , consistent with World Health Organization (WHO), the world’s population aged 60 years and older is predicted to total 2 billion by 2050, up from 900 million in 2015.

However, the risks related to the utilization of tonometer is predicted to restrain the expansion of the tonometers market. as an example , the utilization of contact tonometer may cause risk of infection or corneal abrasion, while non-contact tonometer have low accuracy level within the measurement of the pressure .

Competitive Analysis:

Major players operating within the tonometers market are Reichert Technologies, NIDEK CO., HAAG-STREIT GROUP, Topcon Corporation, Icare Finland Oy (Icare Finland may be a a part of Revenio Group Corporation), and Canon Inc.

Major players within the market are increasingly focused on launching new and innovative products to strengthen their product portfolio or to reinforce their market presence. as an example , in May 2020, Icare USA launched ic200 handheld tonometer for pressure measurement. It measures pressure without anesthetic drops, air puffs, or specialized skills.

Moreover, in 2018, Keeler launched wireless non-contact tonometer, TonoCare, that uses soft air puff technology, meaning it doesn’t require disposable pins.

