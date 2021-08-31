Top Insights on the Passenger Car Antenna Market key players Involved: Laird, Harada, Yokowa, Kathrein, Northeast Industries

Market Insights Reports released a new study on 2021-2027 Passenger Car Antenna Market with 100+ data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis.

The Global Passenger Car Antenna Market Report provides an in-depth assessment of the given sector’s current position and central factors. The study considers the present scenario of the Passenger Car Antenna market and its market dynamics for the period 2021-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

In 2020, the global Passenger Car Antenna market size was US$ 1596.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1735.2 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 1.2% during 2021-2027.

Top Key Players in the Global Passenger Car Antenna Market: Laird, Harada, Yokowa, Kathrein, Northeast Industries, Hirschmann, ASK Industries, Suzhong, Fiamm, Inzi Controls, Riof, Shenglu

Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis:

The global Passenger Car Antenna market report also includes the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Moreover, it offers an exhaustive analysis of aspects that will encounter the development of the market pre & post Covid-19 pandemic.

Passenger Car Antenna is an electrical component which is designed to be mounted on the vehicle refers to receive and transfer information. Typically an antenna consists of an arrangement of metallic conductors (elements), electrically connected (often through a transmission line) to the receiver or transmitter. An oscillating current of electrons forced through the antenna by a transmitter will create an oscillating magnetic field around the antenna elements, while the charge of the electrons also creates an oscillating electric field along the elements. These time-varying fields radiate away from the antenna into space as a moving transverse electromagnetic field wave. Conversely, during reception, the oscillating electric and magnetic fields of an incoming radio wave exert force on the electrons in the antenna elements, causing them to move back and forth, creating oscillating currents in the antenna.

Europe is the largest Passenger Car Antenna market with about 37% market share. China is follower, accounting for about 23% market share.The key manufacturers are Laird, Harada, Yokowa, Kathrein, Northeast Industries, Hirschmann, ASK Industries, Suzhong, Fiamm, Inzi Controls, Riof, Shenglu etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 56% market share.

This report elaborates the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Passenger Car Antenna industry, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption area of Passenger Car Antenna. The report also conducted a PESTEL analysis of the industry to study the main influencing factors and entry barriers of the industry.

Segmentation By Type :

Fin Type

Rod Type

Screen Type

Others

Segmentation By Application :

Sedans

SUVs

Others

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2027 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

