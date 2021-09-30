Tornado causes major property damage in Australia

Unfortunately, your browser does not support videos

(Sydney) A tornado swept through a rural area west of Sydney, Australia on Thursday, damaging “homes, power lines and trees” 25 to 30 kilometers in length, weather services said.

Posted on Sep 30, 2021 at 12:10 pm

Images of the phenomenon that occurred near Bathurst, a city in the southeast of the country, show an overturned car, a destroyed building, houses with their roofs blown or raised by the tornado and knocked down trees.

“It took away the house, the roof, it took everything,” said Kathy Jones, a resident of the affected area, on the public broadcaster ABC.

“Everything spun around […] There isn’t much left, we have to clean up a big mess, ”she added.

According to local media, three people are being cared for to treat injuries.

The region had been put on high alert for much of Thursday because of the risk of thunderstorms.

Tornadoes are relatively common in parts of Australia, but rarely cause deaths.

NSW state emergency services warned that the warnings were still in effect and asked residents to “secure or remove loose items around (their) home and on (their) balcony”.