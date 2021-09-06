Torpedo Market Share, Size, Growth, Key Players, Industry Trends and Driving Factors 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Torpedo Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global torpedo market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026.

A torpedo refers to a self-propelled and self-guided weapon that is characterized by a cigar-like shape. It is commonly operated underwater and launched from a ship, submarine or an aircraft to detonate on contact or in the vicinity of the target. It involves the use of numerous advanced devices for controlling its depth and directing in accordance with a pre-set plan upon receiving signals from an outside source. It also assists in detonating explosive-filled warhead when it strikes its target or comes near it.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/torpedo-market/requestsample

Global Torpedo Market Trends and Drivers:

The global torpedo market is majorly driven by the rising threat of terrorism across numerous nations. The increasing incidences of growing geopolitical conflicts among several countries have led to the expansion of the defense budgets. This acts as a major growth-inducing factor for the market. Moreover, multiple government agencies on the global level are continually investing in the upgradation of their existing naval systems, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. The market is further driven by the widespread integration of advanced technologies, including electric propulsion systems and advanced navigation solutions, with torpedoes as these variants are extensively characterized by high speed and advanced capabilities. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the advent of mini torpedoes, extensive research and development (R&D) activities and increasing investments by public and private organizations to enhance the connectivity between submarines and weapons, ultra-broadband arrays and intelligent controllers.

Torpedo Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the torpedo market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Atlas Elektronik GmbH

BAE Systems

Rosoboronexport

Saab AB

Aselsan

Bharat Dynamics Limited

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Leonardo SpA

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Naval Group

Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global torpedo market on the basis of weight, launch platform, propulsion and region.

Breakup by Weight:

Heavyweight Torpedoes

Lightweight Torpedoes

Breakup by Launch Platform:

Sea-launched Surface-launched Underwater-launched

Air-launched

Breakup by Propulsion:

Electric

Conventional

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/torpedo-market

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800