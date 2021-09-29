Tough negotiations in US Congress: Biden cancels trip

US President Joe Biden has two investment plans to pass through Congress this week. Otherwise, there might be a shutdown at the end of the week. But there is even more evil looming.

Washington (AP) – In view of difficult negotiations and urgent decisions in the US Congress, President Joe Biden promptly canceled a trip to Chicago scheduled for Wednesday.

The White House said Tuesday evening (local time) that given ongoing discussions with members of Congress, the president would remain at government headquarters in Washington on Wednesday to continue working on his two investment programs. The visit to Chicago will be caught up at a later date. Biden had wanted to advertise corona vaccinations there.

The president is currently fighting to advance two key projects of his tenure in Congress: a large-scale package for infrastructure investments in the country and a second huge package for social investments. The two projects are still fragile in the face of internal discussions between the Democrats. The decisions are expected in the current week.

The current exercise ends on Thursday

In addition, there is a threat of partial shutdown of government affairs in the United States from the end of the week. The current exercise ends this Thursday, the new one begins on October 1, that is to say this Friday. If no budgetary regulations for the government’s interim financing have been decided by then, parts of the government apparatus will be shut down.

But there is even more harm to come: If Congress does not decide to raise or suspend the debt ceiling soon, the United States could become insolvent for the first time in the country’s history from the mid-October. So far, there has been a dispute between Democrats and Republicans over these two budget issues.