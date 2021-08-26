Traction Elevators Market Report to Talk about Historical Development Analysis and Growth Potential Report 2021 Top Key Players Delaware Elevator,  Delta,  ESCON,  Kone,  Oscan Elevators,  Otis Elevator Company and Others

An exclusive Traction Elevators Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions such as North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The segmentation of the market by type, application, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts, key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

Rise in the infrastructural projects of commercial buildings like offices, shopping complexes will help in driving the growth of traction elevators. Also, with rising demand for energy consumption in high-rise buildings is another factor that will drive the adoption of traction elevators and thus influencing the market growth. In addition to this, favorable government support in construction industry especially the residential sector is projected to grow and which is anticipated to provide ample of growth opportunities to the players operating in the traction elevators market.

The traction elevators are commonly used type of elevators observed in commercial and residential buildings. At present, the traction elevators are utilizing flat steel belts rather than conventional steel ropes. As flat steel belts are of very lightweight because of their carbon fiber core and high-friction coating, and can function without oil/lubricant. Because of mentioned aspects, elevator energy consumption among high-rise buildings can be controlled considerably which is making their adoption more in building

Leading Traction Elevators Market Players:

Delaware Elevator

Delta

ESCON

Kone

Oscan Elevators

Otis Elevator Company

Savaria

Schumacher

Schindler

Thyssenkrupp

