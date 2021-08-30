Tractors Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Valuation and Forecast to 2025- CNH Global NV,AGCO Corporation

The Global Tractors Market Report Forecast 2021-2025, is a valuable source of the research, covers all the records and data for business strategists. It provides the Tractors industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic data and competitive analysis. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Tractors industry and provides data for building strategies to increase the market growth and effectiveness.

The Tractors Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR around 4% during the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

Market key Players: – Deere and Company, – CNH Global NV (includes New Holland and Case IH), – AGCO Corporation (includes Massey Ferguson, Valtra, Fendt, and Challenger), – CLAAS KGaA mbH, – Mahindra and Mahindra Corporation, – Kubota Corp, – Escorts Limited, – Tractors and and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global Tractors market is analyzed in the course of key geographies especially North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India Each of these regions is analyzed at the concept of market findings in the course of essential countries in the ones regions for a macro-level.

Key Market Trends

Tractors above the 100 HP Range are Projected to Grow at a Fast Pace

The global market for tractors above the 100 HP is expected to register a CAGR of more than 5%, during the forecast period.

Tractors above the 100 HP range, generally referred to as farm tractors, which can handle almost all agricultural tasks, are suitable for commercial farming. However, they generally come with a huge price tag.

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Global Market

Asia-Pacific dominated the tractors market, and the region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

In the Asia-Pacific region, India is the biggest market for tractors. The country accounted for over 38% of the market in 2019, followed by China (with 34%). The country is also expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

