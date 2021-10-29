Trade Management Software Market is Expected to Grow with Top players: Amber Road, Inc., Bamboo Rose LLC, Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.

Trending

Asia-Pacific trade management software market is expected to grow from US$ 164.9 Mn in 2018 to US$ 466.1 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 12.3% from the year 2018 to 2027.

Trade is a complex process which involves the flow of multiple goods and information across the network of suppliers, carriers, and warehouse. This complexity can be handled using software systems, which allows analyzing real-time and real-world data. This implementation of software systems improves the supply chain and also offers real-time visibility. Increased competitiveness in the industry is the major reason for industries investing in automation and digitization.
Major key players covered in this report:

• Amber Road, Inc.
• Bamboo Rose LLC
• Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.
• Integration Point LLC
• Livingston International
• MIC
• Oracle Corp
• QAD, Inc,
• QuestaWeb
• SAP SE

ASIA-PACIFIC TRADE MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET – SEGMENTATION

Asia-Pacific Trade Management Software Market by Component

  • Solution
  • Services

Asia-Pacific Trade Management Software Market by Deployment

  • On-Premise
  • Cloud

Asia-Pacific Trade Management Software Market by Organization Size

  • Small Enterprises
  • Medium Enterprises
  • Large Enterprises

