Transgenic Seeds Market is Recovering from Covid-19 Outbreak- More Details About key players and future analysis

Transgenic seeds are also known as genetically modified (GM) seeds. These are modified by the insertion of genes directly into the seed’s DNA. Seeds are genetically altered to contain specific properties such as resistance to herbicides and resistant pests. GM seeds are getting ample acceptability among commercial crop growers.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The rising global population and increasing cost of pesticides & fertilizers are the key factors driving the transgenic seeds market growth. Also, increased strive for yield maximization worldwide is encouraging the farmers to adopt transgenic seeds. These seeds have become a trend in agricultural biotechnology. However, the environmental concerns and strict government laws associated with GM seeds’ use are expected to hinder the market’s growth.

Leading Transgenic Seeds Market Players:

1. Syngenta AG

2. Vilmorin and Cie SA

3. Bayer CropScience AG

4. BASF SE

5. Kaveri Seed Co Ltd

6. Other Companies

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global transgenic seeds market is segmented into trait and crop type. By trait, the transgenic seeds market is classified into Herbicide Tolerance, Insecticide Resistance, Others. By crop type, the transgenic seeds market is classified into Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Others.

Regional and Country-wise Analysis: Global Transgenic Seeds Market

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

– The Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

