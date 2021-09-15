Trauma Fixation Devices Market projected to see huge profits during the forecast period

The global market for trauma fixation devices is projected to foresee remarkable expansion for the duration of the forecast. This expansion is likely to be majorly fuelled by the rising requirement for trauma fixation devices in outpatient surgery in addition to the hospital’s emergency departments. Rising cases of accidents along with other trauma-related indicants are anticipated to give a foremost boost for this market throughout the assessment period. The global market for global trauma fixation devices is projected to grow from US$ XX Million in the year 2017 to US$ XX Million by the end of the year 2025, recording a healthy XX% CAGR throughout the eight years period of 2017-2025.

By product type, the worldwide market is segmented into unilateral fixator, hybrid fixator, circular fixator, nails and rods, pins/wires and metal plates & screws. Among these, the metal plates and screws segment are the most lucrative segment and are likely to account for over US$ XX Million in 2017 to touch a figure of about US$ XX Million by 2025 end, registering a XX%CAGR over 2017-2025. While, pins/wires is projected to touch a figure of over US$ 800 Million by the end of 2025, exhibiting a XX% CAGR during the estimated time frame 2017-2025.

The worldwide market on the basis of fixation type is segmented broadly into external fixation and internal fixation. Of these, the internal fixation segment is estimated to account for a market value of US$ XX Million in 2017 and is likely to account for US$ XX Million by the end of 2025, signifying a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. The worldwide market in terms of the end user is segmented into emergency medical services, trauma centers, ambulatory surgery centers, special clinics, and hospitals. The hospitals are expected to be the biggest segment accounting for a market value of close to US$ XX Million in 2017 to reach a value of US$ XX Million throughout the end of 2025, registering at XX% CAGR throughout the figured time frame 2017-2025.

In terms of the region, the Europe regional market is likely to lead the worldwide market for trauma fixation devices and is estimated to account for US$ XX Million in 2017 to touch a figure close to US$ XX Million, registering a robust XX% CAGR during the calculated period 2017–2025.

The foremost market players in the worldwide market for trauma fixation devices are Johnson and Johnson (DePuy Synthes), B. Braun Melsungen AG, Stryker Corporation, Citieffe S.R.L, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Cardinal Health Inc, Orthofix International N.V., Wright Medical Group, Inc., Double Medical Technology Inc, Integra LifeSciences, Medtronic, Arthrex Inc., Smith & Nephew , Conmed Corporation, Acumed LLC and others