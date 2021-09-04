Trends and Opportunities in the French Packaging Market Report- Expand Steadily Growth and Forecast 2026
The packaging industry in France is set to witness growth between 2020 and 2025, growing from 92.7 billion units in 2020 to 95.9 billion units by 2025, at a moderate CAGR of 0.7%. Rigid plastic was the largest pack material. The convenient and economical nature of rigid plastics along with its high protection makes rigid plastics an apt choice for perishables such as dairy foods and meat, driving its continued usage
This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the French packaging market. It includes market overview, growth analysis by pack material and industry, pack material growth analysis by industry and sector, analysis by pack material, and trends, case studies, and future outlook.
Scope of this Report-
This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Packaging industry in France, as part of our coverage of the industry across 50 countries. It includes analysis on the following –
– Market overview: Provides an overview of the usage of different packaging materials across different industries in terms of the number of units, packaging share and growth rates during 2015-2025, in addition to key packaging innovations for key industries in each of the categories analyzed
– Growth in use of pack material by sector: Provides an overview of the shift in the utilization of various pack materials across sectors during 2020-2025
– Key pack materials: Includes data and analysis number of units (millions), growth rates for five pack materials viz. rigid plastics, rigid metal, glass, paper & board, flexible packaging and others (other than the afore mentioned five types) during 2020-2025. It also covers:
– Pack sub-type: Includes aerosol – metal, box – rigid plastic, carton – carton board, box – liquid packaging board, box – other material, foil – aluminum, pod – paper, flexible plastic, tray – aluminum, tube – flexible plastic, other flexible packaging pack types – all sub-types, HDPE, PET etc.
– Pack type: Includes aerosol, bag-in-box, bag/sachet, blister pack, bottle, box, bubble top, can, carton – folding, carton – liquid, clamshell, etc.
– Closure material: Includes metal, plastic, glass, natural cork, synthetic cork, other
– Closure type: Includes cap, crown, dispenser, film, flip / snap top, foil, lever closure, plastic tie, prize off, screw top, sports cap, stopper, twist off
– Primary outer material: Includes flexible packaging, board, rigid plastic, other
– Primary outer type: Includes bag, blister pack, carton – folding, shrink wrap, sleeve, other
Reasons to Buy this Report-
– Manufacturers and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail.
– This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.
– The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances.
– The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion.
– To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates.
Table of Contents in this Report-
Market Environment
Market Environment- Key takeaways
Pack Material Market- Overview
Pack Materials Market Size and Growth Analysis
Pack Material Growth Contribution by Industry
Market Size by Pack Material and Industry
Growth Analysis of Pack Material by Industry and Sector
Pack Material by Industry – Key takeaways
Packaging Share Change by Material and Industry
Growth Analysis by Industry – Food
Growth Analysis by Industry – Alcoholic Beverages
Growth Analysis by Industry – Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Growth Analysis by Industry – Cosmetics & Toiletries
Growth Analysis by Industry – Others
Analysis by Pack Material – Rigid Plastics
Rigid Plastics by Industries- Key Takeaways
Rigid Plastics- Growth analysis by pack type and pack sub type
Rigid Plastics- Growth analysis by closure material and closure type
Rigid Plastics- Growth analysis by primary outer material and primary outer type
Rigid Plastics- Volume share by industries and sectors
Rigid Plastics- Growth analysis by industries
Rigid Plastics- Innovative packaging by industries
Analysis by Pack Material – Rigid Metal
Rigid Metal by Industries- Key Takeaways
Rigid Metal – Growth analysis by pack type and pack sub type
Rigid Metal – Growth analysis by closure material and closure type
Rigid Metal – Growth analysis by primary outer material and primary outer type
Rigid Metal – Volume share by industries and sectors
Rigid Metal – Growth analysis by industries
Rigid Metal – Innovative packaging by industries
Analysis by Pack Material – Paper & Board
Paper & Board by Industries- Key Takeaways
Paper & Board- Growth analysis by pack type and pack sub type
Paper & Board- Growth analysis by closure material and closure type
Paper & Board- Growth analysis by primary outer material and primary outer type
Paper & Board- Volume share by industries and sectors
Paper & Board – Growth analysis by industries
Paper & Board- Innovative packaging by industries
Analysis by Pack Material – Analysis by Pack Material – Flexible Packaging
Flexible Packaging by Industries- Key Takeaways
Flexible Packaging- Growth analysis by pack type and pack sub type
Flexible Packaging- Growth analysis by closure material and closure type
Flexible Packaging- Growth analysis by primary outer material and primary outer type
Flexible Packaging- Volume share by industries and sectors
Flexible Packaging- Growth analysis by industries
Flexible Packaging- Innovative packaging by industries
Analysis by Pack Material – Glass
Glass by Industries- Key Takeaways
Glass- Growth analysis by pack type and pack sub type
Glass- Growth analysis by closure material and closure type
Glass- Growth analysis by primary outer material and primary outer type
Glass- Volume share by industries and sectors
Glass- Growth analysis by industries
Glass- Innovative packaging by industries
Appendix and Definitions
Appendix
Definitions
Methodology