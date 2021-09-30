Trial: arrest warrant against the ex-secretary of the fugitive concentration camp

In what may have been the last Nazi trial in Germany, the main hearing is set to begin on Thursday. But the 96-year-old accused goes into hiding. Itzehoe District Court sends the police.

Itzehoe (AP) – The 96-year-old defendant in Itzehoe’s trial for aiding and abetting murder in Stutthof concentration camp is on the run. The district court has issued an arrest warrant, court president Dominik Groß said on Thursday.

It remains to be seen if we will be able to obtain it. The scheduled main hearing could then only begin after the issuance of the arrest warrant and verification of your capacity to stand trial.

Accused of aiding and abetting murder in over 11,000 cases

Accused Irmgard F. has been charged with aiding and abetting murder in over 11,000 cases. As a typist and typist at the headquarters of the Stutthof concentration camp near Danzig, between June 1943 and April 1945, she allegedly helped camp officials systematically kill prisoners.

The 96-year-old left her home in Quickborn (Pinneberg district) in the morning in an unknown direction, court spokeswoman Frederike Milhoffer said. “She took a taxi. The destination was a metro station at Norderstedt on the outskirts of Hamburg.

Meanwhile, more than 50 journalists and spectators, 12 representatives of the 30 co-plaintiffs, the defense lawyer and other parties to the lawsuit waited in the negotiation room of an industrial building. The indictment was scheduled to be read at the start of the trial.

According to the central office responsible for investigating Nazi crimes in Ludwigsburg, around 65,000 people died in the German Stutthof concentration camp and its sub-camps as well as during the so-called death marches at the end of the war.