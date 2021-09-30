Trial of the former secretary of a concentration camp postponed to October

In what may have been the last Nazi trial in Germany, the main hearing is set to begin on Thursday. But the 96-year-old accused goes into hiding. Itzehoe District Court sends the police.

Itzehoe (dpa) – After the accused escaped, the Itzehoe District Court postponed the trial of Nazi crimes in the Stutthof concentration camp until October 19.

“As we know, the main hearing does not take place against an accused who has not been charged”, declared Thursday the president of the court Dominik Groß. The court naturally assumes that the defendant will be present at the next meeting. “Either way, we’re going to get through this.” He did not say if the 96-year-old was still at large.

In the morning, the president of the court announced that the accused was on the run and that the chamber had issued an arrest warrant.

The former secretary of the concentration camp Irmgard F. has been accused of aiding and abetting murder in more than 11,000 cases. As a typist and typist in the commander’s office in Stutthof, she allegedly helped camp officials systematically kill prisoners between June 1943 and April 1945.

According to the Ludwigsburg central office responsible for investigating Nazi crimes, around 65,000 people died in the German concentration camp near Danzig and its sub-camps as well as during the so-called death marches at the end of the war.