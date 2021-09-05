Trial of the hero of Hotel Rwanda | President Kagame rejects criticism of the fair trial

(Kigali) Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Sunday rejected the many criticisms of the “terrorism” trial against Paul Rusesabagina, a former hotelier who saved a thousand people during the 1994 genocide and whose story inspired the film Hotel Rwanda.

The United States, which awarded him the President’s Medal of Freedom in 2005, the European Parliament and even Belgium have raised concerns about the terms of his arrest and the fairness of his trial.

67-year-old Rusesabagina is on trial for allegedly supporting the National Liberation Front (FLN), a rebel group accused of attacks in 2018 and 2019 that killed nine people in the East African country. He is attacked on nine charges, including that of “terrorism”.

“He’s going to be tried here for that. It has nothing to do with the film. Nothing to do with his celebrity status, Kagame said in an interview on national television that it was about the lives of Rwandans lost because of his actions and because of the organizations to which he belonged or to which he belonged.

Mr Rusesabagina and his family deny the allegations, claiming that he was the victim of a politically motivated show trial because he was a vocal opponent of President Kagame.

The public prosecutor’s office demands life imprisonment. The verdict is expected on September 20th.

Mr. Kagame stressed that he deserved “a fair trial” and “as fair as possible” to trial.

Paul Rusesabagina denies any involvement in the attacks, but is one of the founders of the Rwanda Movement for Democratic Change (MRCD), an opposition group whose armed wing is the FLN.

He became famous for the film Hotel Rwanda, which tells how this former manager of the Hotel des Mille Collines in Kigali, a moderate Hutu, saved more than 1,000 people during the 1994 genocide, in which 800,000 people were killed, mainly by the Tutsi -Minority.

Since 1996 he lived in exile in the USA and Belgium, countries from which he acquired citizenship. He was arrested under dire circumstances in Rwanda in August 2020 when he stepped off a plane he thought was going to Burundi.

The Rwandan government admitted to having “relieved” [son] Travel ”to Kigali but claimed the arrest was“ legal ”.

Mr. Rusesabagina and his lawyers have been boycotting the hearings since March and denouncing a “political” trial made possible by his “kidnapping”.

In power since 1994, Paul Kagame is accused by his critics of suppressing his opponents and governing out of fear.

On Sunday, he denied allegations that Kigali used Israeli surveillance software Pegasus after an international media investigation found that more than 3,500 Rwandans – including Mr Rusesabagina’s daughter – may be spied on by the software.

“When asked if we are spying with this tool, the answer is no,” said the Rwandan president, “but like any other country in the world, Rwanda is collecting information and there are many ways to do it.”