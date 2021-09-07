Tropicamide Market by 2028 covers Size, Share, Upcoming Trends Segmentation, Opportunities and Forecast to 2028

Tropicamide Market Overview

Tropicamide is a medication used to dilate the pupil and help with examination of the eye. It is administered as eye drops to help examine the back of the eye. Tropicamide, sold under the brand name Mydriacyl and is occasionally administered in combination with p-hydroxyamphetamine (brand name Paremyd). Tropicamide was approved for medical use in the United States since 1960. It is also listed on the World Health Organization’s List of Essential Medicines.

Tropicamide Market is driving due to factors such as increasing awareness regarding eye-related diseases and rising prevalence of eye-related disorders, such as diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, and presbyopia. However, factor such as lack of skilled ophthalmologists and non-compliance with tropicamide treatment are expected to hamper the market growth.

Some of the Prominent/Emerging Players in Tropicamide Market:

Alcon Laboratories

2. Roemmers

3. Miza Pharmaceuticals

4. Akorn

5. Dioptic Pharmaceuticals

6. Bausch Health

7. Vega Pharma

8. Novartis

9. Watson Laboratories

10. Thea Pharma

Tropicamide Market Segmental Overview:

The Tropicamide Market is segmented on the basis of Type and distribution channel. Based on type, market is segmented as 5mg, 10mg. Based on distribution channel, market is segmented as hospitals, drug store.

To comprehend global Tropicamide Market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

