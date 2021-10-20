Truck Axle Market Forecast to 2028 | Key Players American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc. ,Dana Limited ,Meritor, Inc. , Shandong Heavy Industry Group, Sinotruk Limited ,Sisu Axles, Inc. ,ZF Friedrichshafen AG

The Truck Axle Market was valued at US$ 1440.01 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 2032.00 million by 2028. The truck axle market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021–2028. The global truck axle market is segmented into type, application, and geography. Based on type, the truck axle market is segmented into rigid axles, drive steer axles, and non-drive steer axles.

Geographically, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the truck axle market in 2020, followed by North America and Europe. Further, APAC is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The truck axle market is segmented into type, application, and geography. Based on type, the truck axle market is further segmented into rigid axles, drive steer axles, and non-drive steer axles. Based on application, the truck axle market is further bifurcated into light-duty trucks, medium-duty trucks, and heavy-duty trucks.

Major Players in the market are:

  • American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.
  • Dana Limited
  • Meritor, Inc.
  • Qingte Group Co., Ltd.
  • Rába Automotive Holding Plc.
  • SAF-HOLLAND SE
  • Shandong Heavy Industry Group Co., Ltd.
  • Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited
  • Sisu Axles, Inc.
  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG

The latest research report on the “Truck Axle Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2021 – 2028” provides a comprehensive assessment of theTruck Axle market for the forecast period from 2021 to 2028, including market values for the years 2018 and 2019. The investigative report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various segments in theTruck Axle market based on product type, application, and end-use across numerous countries around the world. Further, the report also provides insights into market developments, trends, supply and demand changes across various regions across the globe. Thereby, the report provides a holistic view on theTruck Axle Market in order to help decision makers with various strategic insights and future outlook. TheTruck Axle market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028.

Global Truck Axle Market: Applications and Types

By Type

  • Rigid Axle
  • Drive Steer Axles
  • Non-drive Steer Axles

By Application

  • Light-Duty Trucks
  • Medium-Duty Trucks
  • Heavy-Duty Trucks

This is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of theTruck Axle Market with a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Strategic Insights and Development plans are also discussed and manufacturing processes and cost structures analyzed.Truck Axle Market import/export consumption, supply and demand figures and cost price and production value gross margins are also provided.

The report focuses on global major leadingTruck Axle Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

Reasons to Buy

  • Highlights key business priorities to assist companies realign their business strategies.
  • Features key findings and crucial progressive industry trends in the global Truck Axle market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies.
  • Develops/modifies business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering from developed and emerging markets.
  • Scrutinizes in-depth market trends as well as key market drivers and restraints.
  • Enhances the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation, and industry verticals.

Table of Content:

Chapter1. Executive Summary

Chapter2. Research Methodology

Chapter3. Market Outlook

Chapter4. Global Truck Axle Market Overview, By Type

Chapter5. Global Truck Axle Market Overview, By Application

Chapter6. Global Truck Axle Market Overview, By Region

Chapter7. Company Profiles

