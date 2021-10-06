Trump is no longer among the richest 400 Americans

Donald Trump was among the richest 400 Americans for a quarter of a century. Now, the former US president is no longer on the “Forbes” list.

Washington (dpa) – For the first time in a quarter of a century, former US President Donald Trump was not on the “Forbes” list of the 400 richest Americans.

Although Trump’s fortune is estimated at $ 2.5 billion (2.16 billion euros), like last year, the business magazine reported on Tuesday. After a 339th place in 2020, fortune this year was no longer sufficient for the top 400 – he would have missed $ 400 million. Since the start of the pandemic, the fortune of the former construction mogul has shrunk by around $ 600 million, mainly due to stagnant real estate values ​​in metropolitan areas.

Relegation began in 2016

“Forbes” reported that Trump had always been a member of the “most exclusive club in the country” since 1996 (then at number 368). From 1997 to 2016 – the year of his election – he found himself in the first half of the list. However, its decline began in 2016, and since then Trump has steadily deteriorated in the rankings – until he dropped off the list altogether. Trump was estimated to be the richest in 2015, when Forbes valued his fortune at $ 4.5 billion. The following year it was $ 3.7 billion, from 2017 to 2019 $ 3.1 billion.

During the presidency, Trump handed over the management of his conglomerate of companies to his sons. The companies remained in his possession. Trump has said over and over again during his tenure that the presidency will cost him billions of dollars. Critics accused him of taking advantage of the presidency. For example, he organized events at his property which the media said were billed to the government or his Republican Party.

Trump was removed from his post last November after a single term. Democrat Joe Biden has been President of the United States since January 20.