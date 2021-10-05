Trump spokesperson: “I’m afraid he’ll show up”

Stephanie Grisham speaks openly about her time as the White House press secretary and admits that she regrets working for Donald Trump. Now she wants to warn the public about him.

Washington (AP) – Former White House press spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham is concerned Donald Trump is running for president of the United States. “I’m afraid he will run for president in 2024,” Grisham said in an interview with American television.

“I don’t think he is suitable for this job.” His book “I’ll Take Your Questions Now” is published today in the United States. “I want to educate the public in every way I can about behavior in the White House, because it looks like it’s showing up in 2024,” Grisham said.

Grisham served as a spokesperson for then-first lady Melania Trump from 2017 to 2019, before serving as White House press secretary and communications director for about nine months. The fact that she did not hold a single press conference during this period caused a sensation. The title of his book alludes to this.

She regrets working for Trump, Grisham admitted. He had asked her not to give press conferences at the White House. It was his job to work in the background.

If Trump wins the election in 2024, he will no longer have to worry about his re-election and will be even more free to shape his policies, Grisham stressed. In the United States, a person can serve as president for two terms, consecutive or otherwise. Grisham warned that Trump’s second term would be primarily about revenge, as would his policies.

Extracts from Grisham’s book had recently been published. In it, she describes explosive and sometimes curious details of the White House. Donald Trump and his wife Melanie rejected the representations.