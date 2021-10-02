Trump wants to unblock Twitter

Donald Trump followed more than 80 million people on Twitter – until he was banned. The ex-president of the USA does not want to accept the blockade.

Washington (AP) – Former US President Donald Trump continues his legal battle against the blocking of his Twitter account. Trump has applied to a Florida court for an injunction against the short message service – in an attempt to unblock his account.

In the court document, the Republican argues, among other things, that Twitter was coerced by members of the US Congress to censor him. The short message service also exerts a level of power and control over the country’s political discourse that is “immeasurable”, “historically unprecedented” and “deeply dangerous” to open a democratic debate.

Most important communication platform

Twitter, along with Facebook and Youtube, blocked Trump’s accounts in January shortly before his term in office. The trigger was the storming of the United States Capitol by Trump supporters – and the fact that he expressed sympathy for the attackers. He also continues to claim, without any evidence, that his victory in the November presidential election was stolen by fraud. With this he warmed up the mood in the country.

Twitter, where more than 80 million users followed Trump, was until then the most important communication platform for him. The former president has long resisted the blocking of his account. He had already filed a complaint against Twitter in July because of the blockade.