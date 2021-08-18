Tsunami warning following a 6.8 magnitude earthquake off Vanuatu

(Sydney) After a 6.8 magnitude earthquake off the Vanuatu Archipelago in the Pacific Ocean, a tsunami warning was issued on Wednesday, the US Institute for Geological Studies (USGS) announced.

According to an AFP correspondent, Port Vila residents did not feel the earthquake.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 94 km about 340 km northwest of the capital Port Vila, announced the USGS.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center for the Pacific (based in Hawaii) estimates in a preliminary report that dangerous waves can hit the coasts 300 km from the epicenter.

In Australia and Fiji, authorities have ruled out the risk of a tsunami on their coasts.

