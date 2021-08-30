Tunnel Lighting Market to Reach US$ 2,955.7 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 5.4% CAGR: The Insight Partners The tunnel lighting market is expected to grow from US$ 1,978.8 million in 2020 to US$ 2,955.7 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Tunnel Lighting market report is an in-depth study on the Electronics and Semiconductor industry while also explaining what Tunnel Lighting market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are.

Minerals extracted from mining are the backbone of human civilization. These minerals are widely used across industries such as manufacturing, power generation, chemicals and petrochemicals, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and construction. Currently, copper, coal, iron ore, gold, and aluminum are among the most mined minerals. Moreover, the aggregate revenue of top 40 mining companies has grown steadily from 2016 to 2019. In 2020, the demand for minerals is projected to rise significantly during the forecast period. The steady growth of the mining industry is subsequently boosting the adoption of tunnel lighting at mining sites, thus generating steady growth opportunities for the tunnel lighting market players.

Competitive Landscape: Tunnel Lighting Market ACUITY BRANDS, INC., Kenall Manufacturing, Aeon Lighting Technology Inc., Signify Holding (Philips), Schréder, Thorlux Lighting, Tungsram, Cree Lighting, Siteco GmbH, GE Lighting, C. & G. CARANDINI, S.A.U., and Eastar Lighting

Rising population, greater government infrastructure investments, and increased transportation worldwide are projected to drive the tunnel lighting market in the coming decade. Furthermore, the increased focus on road building, rehabilitation, and redevelopment is likely to contribute considerably to the growth of the tunnel lighting market in the coming years. The shutdown of commercial facilities across the world adversely affected the tunnel lighting industry in 2020. However, the long-term impact of the outbreak would be low as this industry mostly works with megaprojects. As a result, the sector was able to cope up with the pandemic’s predicament in a relatively short time. This industry is currently operating at the same rate as it did prior to the pandemic.

The continuous change in technologies and unawareness among the employees and are the factors which may hamper the Tunnel Lighting market. However, the growing health concerns worldwide, health insurers are creating opportunities which will increase the demand for Tunnel Lighting market in the forecast period.

