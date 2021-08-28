Turkey Cards and Payments Market Report- In-depth Analysis with Strong Application Scope from 2021 to 2028

The Turkey Cards and Payments Market research report presents a detailed assessment of trends affecting industry dynamics with reference to regional terrain and competitive area. The study also sheds light on the challenges facing this industry and provides insight into the opportunities available. In addition, Turkey Cards and Payments Market report includes COVID-19 case studies to provide an accurate picture of this business landscape for all industry participants.

– The Turkish payment market aims to become cashless by 2023. To this end, Turkish financial authorities are introducing various initiatives to drive electronic payments, including a standardized national QR code called Turkish QR Code in August 2020. Meanwhile, domestic card scheme TROY was introduced in April 2016. Such initiatives have resulted in impressive growth in the payment space during the review period.

– The awareness and usage of contactless payment cards in Turkey is high, with the number of contactless payment cards rising from 30.6 million in 2016 to 89.6 million in 2020 at a strong review-period CAGR of 30.8%. This figure is anticipated to rise further to 176.3 million by 2024. The wide acceptance network for contactless payments is driving this market. According to BKM (the Turkish Interbank Card Center) data, the number of contactless POS terminals reached 1.51 million as of August 2019, accounting for 62% of the total number of POS terminals in the country.

– COVID-19 has resulted in a widespread loss of income and employment and a decline in consumer spending, in turn affecting the credit card market. In response, in April 2020 the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey reduced the maximum interest rate on credit card borrowing to 1.25% per month, down from 1.60% in Q4 2019. The reduced rate will remain in effect pending further assessments by the central bank. Similarly, in March 2020 the central bank reduced the minimum payment amount for credit cards from 30% to 20%.

