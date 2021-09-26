Turkey | Protesters fear “return to Ben Ali dictatorship”

(Tunis) “Legitimacy goes through the vote”, around 2,000 protesters, observers said, condemned “power in the hands of one man” in Tunis on Sunday and feared “a return to Ben Ali’s dictatorship” after President Saied announced this week extraordinary measures decided.

Aymen JAMLI and Françoise KADRI Agence France-Presse

In the midst of a crowd gathered in front of the Tunis Municipal Theater, two tall women stand out in this demonstration, the most important since President Kais Saied’s coup on July 25th.

Jeans and a straw hat, Nade, 27, an administrator, came with her mother Leila, her hair under a scarf, to demonstrate “against the President’s decisions that block democracy.”

“There is no longer a parliament, the laws have changed, all power is in the hands of one man. He wants to do everything by himself, ”denounces the young woman.

Armored, police cars and metal barriers to filter passage from one area to another, security forces are stationed en masse on Bourguiba Avenue, the capital’s main artery.

On Wednesday, President Saied issued a decree replacing various chapters of the constitution and containing “exceptional measures”. These perpetuate the freezing of parliament, allow it to pass laws by decree, to take over the chairmanship of the Council of Ministers and to pass laws in all areas.

“We are going back to the time of Ben Ali (1987-2011), into a dictatorship,” Nade worries and joins one of the most screamed slogans on Sunday: “Constitution, freedom and national dignity”.

The young girl is worried because “thanks to the 2011 revolution, Tunisia finally had rights” that “she does not want to lose”.

A sixty-year-old came nearby to “defend the constitution”. “This is not the constitution of the Islamists, the left or others, it is a reflection in which everyone is involved,” laments these general conditions in the industry.

“Why withdraw the Constitution and replace it with something else?” We could improve it, but constitutionally not so, ”he says.

” I’m afraid “

In his opinion, the demonstration brings far beyond the supporters of the former President Moncef Marzouki, who was one of the initiators. “There are people from Al Karama [parti islamoconservateur], many people on the left, normal citizens ”, explains the latter“ independently ”.

For him, the president went “beyond the scope of Article 80” by invoking an “imminent threat” to national security to justify his coup. “I fear for my children, the youth, that Tunisia is falling back into a dictatorship,” he said.

Kais Saied, who was elected at the end of 2019, took a surprise on July 25 when he announced that he would dismiss the Prime Minister, cease parliamentary operations and give himself up to justice.

After months of political blockade and amid the COVID-19 health crisis that exacerbated the country’s economic and social troubles, this coup was greeted with cheering scenes.

Not far from the six-year-old, a woman is waving a Tunisian flag in one hand and the constitution booklet in the other. For the 58-year-old banker, who does not mean his first name, “the president now has all the powers, it is worse than Ben Ali”.

Some slogans castigate a supposed role for France and criticize the forthcoming holding of the Francophonie summit in Tunisia, which in their opinion supports Mr Saied’s approach: “France is clearing”, “Saied, servant of the settlers”.

59-year-old Ibrahim carries a sign on which Saied kisses his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on the shoulder: “This is not against Macron. I voted for Saied and they betrayed us ”.

On Saturday around twenty Tunisian and international human rights organizations criticized “the seizure of power” by the president in a press release, which they described as an “unprecedented drift”.