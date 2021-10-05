Turkey recruitment deal: Steinmeier warns of arrogance

Berlin (dpa) – According to Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the achievements and experiences of the so-called generation of guest workers should be further honored in the future.

These stories, characterized by optimism, courage and perseverance, should have “an appropriate place in our textbooks and in our culture of remembrance,” he said Tuesday in Berlin at a ceremony marking the 60th anniversary of the agreement which once brought about the migration of labor from Turkey to Germany had been organized. “Take the seat you deserve,” urged the Federal President to visitors to the festive event.

German society was prepared far too late to change its view of people who were originally considered only temporary immigrants, many of whom later stayed on permanently, Steinmeier said. “Because of that, a lot of things got left hanging, and I think because they stayed where they were, a lot of issues arose in the first place,” Steinmeier said.

Recognition, respect for others and curiosity about a different culture on both sides are necessary to overcome reluctance and even fears. He added: “The willingness to leave behind narrow-minded nationalism and cultural arrogance, to approach others, to engage with each other, to learn from each other, is the best prerequisite for peaceful coexistence and a better future. ”

On October 30, 1961, Germany signed a labor recruitment agreement with Turkey, just as it had done with Italy, Greece and Spain. Originally, none of the workers recruited from Turkey were supposed to stay for more than two years. Therefore, at first there was no way to bring the family with you. Migrant workers, known at the time as “guest workers”, often slept in shared rooms, and many sent much of their wages to their families in Turkey.

Under pressure from the economy, which did not want to replace their skilled workers with newcomers every two years, the principle of rotation was then abandoned and family reunification authorized.

Among the organizers of the ceremony are also the Turkish Community of Germany (TGD), which also celebrated its 25th anniversary on Tuesday with a delay due to the pandemic. The umbrella organization was founded in 1995 – also in reaction to riots and racist attacks such as in Mölln and Solingen. Those in charge of the TGD during the first years recalled the association’s commitment to dual nationality.

Another goal of member associations to date are measures to improve educational opportunities for the children and grandchildren of immigrants from Turkey. The president of the TGD, Gökay Sofuoglu, cannot resist a blow during the ceremony. “We explicitly thank the neighbors of Ugur Sahin,” he said. Biontech boss Sahin is the son of “guest workers”. At first, he had not received a recommendation for high school to elementary school. He was only able to attend the school he wanted after the intervention of a neighbor. He graduated as the best of his year.

Much has been written about how the people who came from Turkey and their descendants changed Germany. About overwhelmed primary school teachers who didn’t know how language promotion worked, but suddenly had many children in their classes who spoke only Turkish. And what it’s like when Mr. Yildirim isn’t invited for an interview or apartment inspection and wonders if he could have had better chances than Mr. Schmitz.

But even in many villages from which “guest workers” emigrated, the consequences of the changes that the recruitment agreement triggered are still visible today. The material rise of the emigrants can be seen in stone and concrete – even though the builders of these houses often spend much of their time with their children and grandchildren in Germany.

Longtime Turkey correspondent Frank Nordhausen writes in his forthcoming book “111 Reasons to Love Turkey”: “Villages full of beautifully renovated, cleanly plastered and always freshly painted houses with German Formica windows, solar panels and satellite dishes on the roof. These towns are like dollhouses. They only come to life in summer, and in winter a few old people keep watch to prevent looting. But less and less children and grandchildren come to Turkey and prefer to go on a beach holiday on the Aegean Sea when they arrive. “