Turkey withdraws troops from Kabul and gives up securing the airport

Turkey withdraws troops from Kabul and gives up securing the airport

(Ankara) Turkey announced on Wednesday evening that it had begun withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan and abandoned its proposal to keep Kabul airport safe after the withdrawal of American forces.

Posted on Aug 25, 2021 at 4:53 pm

“Elements of the Turkish armed forces deployed at Hamid Karzai Airport in Afghanistan have started the evacuation. The Turkish armed forces are returning to our homeland, ”said the Ministry of Defense.

Almost 500 Turkish non-combatants were on a NATO mission in Afghanistan.

Before the announcement of the troop withdrawal, Turkey had been negotiating with Washington and the Taliban to continue to ensure the security of Kabul airport after the withdrawal of American troops expected on Tuesday.

Erdogan hoped to win favor with the Americans again

But the Taliban’s conquest of Kabul on August 15, after a ten-day offensive that collapsed Afghan forces and caused President Ashraf Ghani to flee abroad, thwarted Turkey’s plans and deprived him of the opportunity to take on a role they were playing out of I hope it will have a positive impact on their – turbulent – relations with the United States.

At the same time as the announcement of the withdrawal of troops from Ankara, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his wish to continue playing a role in Afghanistan.

GOVERNMENT OF TURKEY PHOTO, VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a speech in Ahlat, Turkey, Wednesday, August 25, 2021. After almost 20 years in the country, Turkey has started evacuating its troops from Afghanistan. Erdogan said Turkey will treat future Taliban statements with “cautious optimism”.

“Turkey will continue a close dialogue with all parties in Afghanistan,” he said.

“Turkey will continue to contribute by all means to the peace and prosperity of the Afghan people,” tweeted Ibrahim Kalin, spokesman for the Turkish presidency.

Mr Erdogan is facing increasing pressure from the Turkish opposition and part of his electorate, who fear a wave of migrants from Afghanistan.

Turkey is currently hosting more than four million migrants, most of whom are Syrians, who arrived following an agreement signed between Ankara and the EU in 2016 to curb the flow of migrants into Europe.

Turkey fears new influx of migrants

Turkey is also building a wall on its eastern border with Iran with the aim of “completely stopping” illegal entry into its territory, according to the head of state.

PHOTO EMRAH GUREL, ARCHIVES ASSOCIATED PRESSE

A Turkish soldier stands in front of a security post near the wall that separates Turkey and Iran in the Turkish province of Van on Saturday, August 21, 2021. The new border wall that separates Turkey from Iran covers a third of the 540 kilometers of the border and leaves plenty of space for migrants who slip by in the middle of the night.

“Turkey, which is already hosting five million refugees, cannot bear an additional migration burden,” said Erdogan on Saturday.

Ankara has evacuated 1,129 people from Afghanistan, according to the Turkish Defense Ministry, a number different from the 1,404 people previously mentioned by the Turkish Foreign Minister.