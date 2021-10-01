Turkish arrested allegedly spied on supporters of Gülen

In mid-September, a mysterious police operation takes place in a hotel in Düsseldorf. A Turk is arrested, but many questions remain unanswered. The Federal Prosecutor’s Office is currently investigating the case.

Karlsruhe (AP) – A Turkish man arrested two weeks ago in a Düsseldorf hotel is suspected of spying on supporters of the so-called Gülen movement in Germany.

The federal prosecutor’s office is now investigating the 40-year-old man, as the authorities in Karlsruhe announced to the German press agency on Friday. There is “sufficient factual evidence” that the man had collected information on residents of the Cologne area in order to pass it on to the Turkish intelligence service MIT.

The man was arrested on September 17 as part of a large-scale operation and is in police custody. So far, the Düsseldorf public prosecutor’s office had investigated the case on suspicion of having committed a crime. According to his information, the emergency services had discovered documents that would have suggested a risk for some people. The victims were contacted and notified by the police.

At times, possible plans of attack had also been in the room. The Federal Prosecutor’s Office did not report anything about these allegations. “According to the current state of the investigation, there is a first suspicion of secret service agent activity,” he said. He is also under investigation for violating the gun law. According to reports, the man had 200 rounds of live ammunition.

A hotel employee discovered a gun on the customer

The “Spiegel” reported a week ago that the list contained names of supporters of the Gülen movement, supplemented by personal information. According to the “Bild” newspaper, the arrested person had also received a strangely large sum of money in the account. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan accuses the Gülen movement of being responsible for an attempted coup in 2016. Islamic cleric Fethullah Gülen, who gave his name to the movement, vehemently denies it.

The man is said to have been a hotel guest. According to the federal prosecutor’s office, an employee discovered a gun on him and called the police. The building was cleaned and combed for hours with several special task forces, as an “acute danger situation” could not be ruled out at first. The weapon then turned out to be a blank weapon. A suspicious suitcase was also found to be harmless.

Due to the large-scale operation, approximately 550 guests had to leave the hotel. The surrounding streets have been largely cordoned off. The hotel could not reopen until Monday morning.