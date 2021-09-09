Turkish Community Misses Migration Issues in Election Campaign

In the next federal election, about twelve percent of those eligible to vote are of an immigrant background. However, from the point of view of the Turkish community, the issue of migration policy is neglected in the election campaign.

Berlin (dpa) – In the Bundestag election campaign, the Turkish community thinks too little is said about how migration policy should play out.

He notes “that the parties – with the exception of the Greens – are currently very cautious in matters of migration and the organization of the immigration society”, declared the Federal President of the Turkish Community of Germany (TGD) , Gökay Sofuoglu, the German News Agency. This is very unfortunate, also given the roughly twelve percent of those eligible to vote with a migration history.

The TGD had questioned the direct candidates of the parties represented in the Bundestag in recent weeks on their attitudes and positions on migration and integration. According to the association, 209 Green candidates responded. The Turkish community received 187 responses from the Left Party, 143 responses from the SPD and 129 responses from the FDP. According to the information provided, only 24 AfD candidates and a total of 21 direct candidates from the CDU and CSU responded. .

When asked if they supported target quotas for people with an immigrant background given the very low proportion in the civil service at 6%, only left-wing politicians surveyed responded with a majority of ” Yes “. Among the SPD candidates who took part in the survey, 35 percent were for, 49 percent against. 16 percent did not provide any information. Among the Greens questioned, 33% were in favor of such a quota, 57% against. The candidates of the FDP, CDU, CSU and AfD, who responded to the Turkish community, voted against a “migration quota” by a large majority.

“We have also seen with women that it does not work like that”, justified Sofuoglu the request for quota from the umbrella association. It is important that people with a history of migration in public service and politics are also present in leadership positions. Although more than a quarter of the population now has foreign roots, people with an immigrant background are poorly represented in managerial positions in the public service or in politics. “The national football team reflects Germany better than German politics,” said the chairman of the TGD.