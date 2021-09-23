Twin Screw Extruders Market Size, Regional Trends and Opportunities, Revenue Analysis, For 2016–2026

Global Twin Screw Extruders Market was valued US$ 0.97 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 1.1 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.41% during a forecast period.



Increasing demand for the plastic products among the globe is fuelling the market of twin screw extruders in plastic industry. Rising need for the PVC components will boost the market. Plastic industry is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Co-Rotating type is expected to hold the largest share of the market in forecast period as raised usage of plastic products across the globe. Increasing plastic industries globe will fuel the market of twin screw extruders.



Rising technological advancements and developments in twin screw extruders are growing the market. Increasing demand for twin screw extruders from plastic manufacturing companies, rubber industries, and food industry.



Growing the demand for extruded components and products in various areas such as construction, building and transportation industries. Increasing need of twin screw extruders in the food industry is estimated to boost the market during the forecast period. Increasing demand for the plastic products across the globe is growing the market of twin screw extruders. Twin screw extruders propel the market during the forecast period as manufacturers are focusing on the development of twin screw extruders. Increasing investments in R&D.



Changing lifestyles and a rising trend of western lifestyle will propel the market. The rising disposable income and changing lifestyle are expected to generate demand for processed and packaged foods will boost the market in food industries.



The Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the market in the forecast period as increasing plastic industries, rubber industries, and the food industry in this region. Increasing economy and rising investments for technological advancements will boost the market in this region. Increased demand for the pipes in this region from various countries such as India and China. The rising disposable income and changing lifestyle are expected to generate demand for processed and packaged foods will boost the market in this region.



Key profiled and analysed in the Global Twin Screw Extruders Market



Leistritz AG, KraussMaffei group, Icma San Giorgio spa, Sino-Alloy Machinery Inc., Everplast Machinery Co., Ltd, Development Machinery Co., Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Cheng Yieu Maris S.P.A., Buhler AG, Clextral AG, Coperion GmbH, Brabender GmbH & Co. Kg, Zenix Industrial Co., Ltd., and Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.



Scope of the Report Twin Screw Extruders Market



Global Twin Screw Extruders Market, by Type



Co-Rotating



Counter Rotating

Global Twin Screw Extruders Market, by Application



Plastic Industries



Rubber Industries



Food Industries



Others



Global Twin Screw Extruders Market, By Geography



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa



South America



Key Players in Global Twin Screw Extruders Market



