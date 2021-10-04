Twitter and Telegram mock

It is a difficult day for the American giant Facebook. In fact, all the services of the latter, namely: Messenger, WhatsApp, Instagram or the Facebook application, have been inaccessible for a while. Yet while teams at Mark Zuckerberg’s social network and its subsidiaries are working hard to restore their services, their competitors have seized the opportunity to poke fun at them.

“I thought it was supposed to be encrypted”

This is the case of Twitter and Telegram that mocked WhatsApp on the blue bird network. First it was the latter who began by welcoming “really everyone.” The official WhatsApp account was quick to respond by simply typing “hello! “A message to which the co-founder of Twitter responded with a sarcasm:” I thought it was supposed to be encrypted “, in reference to update policies that questioned the privacy of instant messaging users. Telegram, for its part, took the opportunity to respond to Internet users by asking them to “take their friends” in the application In addition to these two platforms, Snapchat has sent messages to its users to offer them their messaging to communicate with their loved ones.

However, Signal stood out by expressing solidarity with the Facebook teams. On his official Twitter account, he wrote: “We know what it’s like to try to fix an outage and we wish the best to engineers trying to restore service on other platforms.”

thought this was supposed to be encrypted …

– jack⚡️ (@jack) October 4, 2021

Subscriptions are very high on Signal (welcome everyone!). We also know what it’s like to work during an outage and wish the best for the engineers working to restore service on other platforms #mondays

– Signal (@signalapp) October 4, 2021

Realize that you can only talk to one person in group chat because they are on @telegram

– * Janita B * 💙 (@janita_b) October 4, 2021