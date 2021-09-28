Two Americans detained in China can finally return home

(Beijing) Two Americans stranded in China were finally able to return home after Beijing lifted their travel ban. An announcement that came after an agreement was reached on fraud allegations against Huawei’s chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou.

Posted on Sep 28, 2021 at 6:50 am

Christopher Boden Associated Press

Brother and sister Cynthia and Victor Liu were able to return to the United States on Sunday thanks to the help of the embassy that dispatched staff to Shanghai, according to the US State Department.

In a similar case, two Canadians detained in China, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, were released and were able to return home after Ms. Meng was released last Friday.

According to the report, the Liu traveled to China with their mother Han Tong in 2018 to visit a sick relative. However, they were forbidden from leaving the country to pressure their father, Liu Changming, to return to China to face the money laundering.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying defended Beijing’s decision to arrest the Liu, arguing that it was legal and necessary to support the investigation into her parents.

“Due to the progress of the investigation, the travel ban was legally lifted in September 2021,” said Ms. Hua. The administration of this case is an independent judicial process. ”

No information was released about the situation of parents Han Tong and Liu Changming.

In a statement, the State Department said Washington is opposed to the use of coercive measures such as travel bans, which are placed on people who are not prosecuted themselves. The United States pledges to continue to denounce these practices and to work on behalf of all American citizens who are the victims of arbitrary detention in China.

To justify the Liu’s travel ban, the Beijing spokeswoman argued that Chinese law provides that any foreign citizen can be banned from leaving the country if they are convicted of a criminal offense.

However, it is not clear whether Cynthia and Victor Liu are affected by either of these criteria.

US Secretary of State Wendy Sherman visited China last July and during her talks raised the issue of travel bans and the arbitrary detention of Canadian and American citizens.

“People are not currencies,” she commented.

In a prisoner exchange, Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were released immediately after the settlement between the American judiciary and Meng Wanzhou. The former diplomat and businessman was arrested in China, charged with threats to national security and sentenced to prison.

While Beijing continues to deny any link between the two cases, many governments around the world have accused China of practicing hostage diplomacy.

While Meng Wanzhou was under house arrest at his luxurious Vancouver estate, Canadian inmates were held in lighted cells around the clock.

Meng Wanzhou eventually reached an agreement with the US federal prosecutor, who charged him with fraud. According to the deal, she admitted to lying about Huawei’s dealings with Iran. The American judiciary has agreed to withdraw the December 2022 fraud allegations in exchange for various conditions, including a full admission of the facts.