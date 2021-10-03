Two federal states relax mask requirement in schools

Do masks have to be in class? The requirement for masks in schools has been controversial for days. Now that Berlin is relaxing the rules, Bavaria generally no longer prescribes masks.

Berlin (dpa) – In two federal states, the easing of the mask requirement in schools will take effect on Monday. In Berlin, the mask requirement will then be lifted in class up to the sixth grade; in Bavaria, wearing a mask is generally no longer compulsory in class.

There have been bitter discussions about lifting the requirement for days. The medical representatives had qualified the general maintenance of the measure in schools as inappropriate. Supporters of the obligation, on the other hand, consider that a repeal given the high number of unvaccinated people and the infection situation, especially among young people, is premature. According to data from the RKI, the coronavirus is particularly severe in preschool children and adolescents up to 19 years old.

The question of the risk to children and adolescents from Covid-19 has been debated for a long time. Advocates of stricter school safety measures argue that children could also become seriously ill and point to possible long-term consequences (“long covid”). Pediatricians, on the other hand, announced less stringent measures in an open letter in early September: There was scientific consensus that children and adolescents themselves rarely get seriously ill and usually recover quickly.