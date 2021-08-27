U.S. Transthyretin Amyloidosis Treatment Market : Clear Understanding Of The Competitive Landscape And Key Product Segments 2021-2027

The U.S. transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market by Drug (Tafamidis, Diflunisal, Patisiran, Inotersen, and Others), By Disease Type (Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis (Polyneuropathy, Cardiomyopathy, Mixed), and Wild Type), and By channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies) is predicted to be valued at US$ 36.9 million in 2018 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 52.4% over the forecast period (2018–2026). Unavailability of any alternative treatment options, expected drug launches in 2018, and rapid uptake of the newly available therapies are expected to drive U.S. transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market growth.

Patisiran received breakthrough therapy designation (BTD) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2017 for the treatment of hereditary ATTR (hATTR) amyloidosis with polyneuropathy. Furthermore, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. filed a replacement Drug Application (NDA) for Patisiran in November 2017, and therefore the firm reported that the NDA had been accepted by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) which Patisiran had been given priority review status. Manufacturers are working hard to make new medicines for transthyretin amyloidosis treatment. there’s no therapy for transthyretin amyloidosis within the us , which is projected to supply lucrative prospects for manufacturers within the transthyretin amyloidosis market within the us over the forecast period. The US Food and Drug Administration accepted Inotersen’s new drug application (NDA) for priority review in January 2018, setting a July 2018 deadline for the prescription User Fee Act (PDUFA), which was then pushed bent October 6, 2018. The introduction of Inotersen is predicted to accelerate the expansion of the transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market.

In order to launch their novel medicines into the market, key competitors within the industry are that specialize in collaborations, acquisitions, and partnerships. for instance , Akcea Therapeutics (an affiliate of Ionis Pharmaceuticals) is developing AKCEA-TTR-LRX, a Ligand Conjugated Antisense (LICA) that’s planned to enter clinical trials in 2018 for the treatment of all types of ATTR amyloidosis. Ionis Pharmaceuticals finalised a previously announced agreement with its affiliate Akcea Therapeutics in March 2018 involving the worldwide commercialization rights for Inotersen and AKCEA-TTR-LRX (given to Akcea Therapeutics). the drugs was created by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in partnership with Sanofi, and therefore the Patisiran arrangement was reorganised in January 2018. Alnylam recovered global development and commercialization rights for its investigational RNAi therapies, including as Patisiran and ALN-TTRsc02, under the new agreement, while Sanofi resumed sole responsibility for Fitusiran development and commercialization (Hemophilia A and B).

Key Takeaways of the U.S. Transthyretin Amyloidosis Treatment Market:

• The U.S. transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 52.4% over the forecast period (2018–2026), due to product launches by manufacturers like Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Ionis Therapeutics

• Patisiran (Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.) is currently before its competitors in terms of approval and subsequent commercialization, and Alnylam may enjoy the first-mover advantage

• Therapies within the pipeline belong to the category of gene therapies (RNAi therapeutics and antisense drugs) which have the potential to cure the underlying explanation for the disease

• Major players operating within the U.S. transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market include Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Prothena Corporation Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Eidos Therapeutics, and SOM Innovation Biotech, S.L.

