UK fuel crisis: when everyday life stops

The worst excesses of the crisis are expected to contain around 200 British military personnel, including 100 truck drivers, as of Monday. They are supposed to help distribute the fuel. This also meets with criticism. “We cannot on the one hand say that the population of the country should not panic and then announce that the army should be deployed to resolve the situation,” explains Sarah Hall. A resourceful cafe in central London is already taking advantage of the situation with proverbial British humor. In front of the entrance, there is a sign that says: “The coffee is sold out! Shopping panic here!”

A letter-writing campaign sparked astonishment among Germans across the country, in which apparently indiscriminate people with proper driver’s licenses were asked to get behind the wheel of a truck – even though they had never done so before. Because class 3 driving licenses, which were issued in Germany until 1999, also allow a truck up to 7.5 tonnes to be driven, according to a report by “The Independent”, thousands of Germans have received the corresponding mail. “It’s good to know that there are still job prospects for us after Brexit,” commented a 41-year-old German who lives with his wife in London, the action against the newspaper. “If we had gone to Germany, we probably would never have been recruited as truck drivers by headhunters. For now, however, he wants to keep his job at an investment bank.

Meanwhile, the media are warning that even Christmas may not go as hoped. David Lindars, director of the British Meat Processors Association, said products that require a large number of workers to make, such as “bacon-wrapped pork” or “decorated smoked ham”, could become scarce in December. due to higher demand. The government has also offered a solution here: as in the case of truck drivers, butchers should now also enter the country more easily. Yet Prime Minister Johnson has dampened hopes for Christmas without gas stations and bottlenecks in supermarkets. He shared Finance Minister Rishi Sunak’s assessment that the crisis could continue over the holidays, he told the BBC on Sunday.

A salesperson at a North London organic supermarket chain doesn’t understand the excitement. As he stands at the checkout in his dark apron, his gaze wanders over the bulging vegetable cooling shelf. “Sometimes a few less goods are delivered. That’s true. But overall the range is good.” He adds, “If there is no broccoli, you can also eat cauliflower.

But it is also a fact that the supermarkets on the island must be more and more creative in order to overcome the delivery problems. British chain Tesco plans to bring goods and groceries from Spain by train more often. A difficult undertaking, as Tom Reddy explains: “The rail network in Great Britain was increasingly dismantled. Anyone who wants to transport goods will eventually have to rely on the road – and therefore also on the truck drivers. (with dpa)