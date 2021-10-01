UK fuel shortage | The army was on duty Monday to help with the delivery

(London) About 200 soldiers will be dispatched to the UK from Monday to ensure the delivery of fuel to gas stations hit by bottlenecks due to the lack of truck drivers and panic buying, the government said on Friday.

Posted on Oct 1, 2021 at 5:24 pm

“Almost 200 soldiers, including 100 drivers, will be deployed as of Monday to provide temporary support as part of government measures to relieve pressure on gas stations and respond to the shortage of truck drivers,” an official statement said. These soldiers are currently undergoing training for this purpose.

The government has also announced that up to 300 foreign tanker drivers will immediately start working in the UK by the end of March 2022 as part of thousands of temporary work visas to ease the burden on supply chains.

Since last week, long queues have been forming in front of petrol stations, which are confronted with supply problems due to a lack of truck drivers (100,000 according to professionals). They were marked in certain places by confrontations between motorists at the end of their tether.

This exceptional situation is the most recent consequence of the labor shortage caused by the pandemic and Brexit, with delivery issues affecting supermarket shelves, fast food chains and even pubs.

According to the executive, “the demand for fuel stabilized over the course of the week”, even if “some parts of the country are still in trouble”.

The government repeats time and time again that the UK is not short of fuel, but the shortage is due to exceptional demand caused by purchases by consumers worried about running out, as is the case with toilet paper or certain products was.

However, he admitted that Brexit was an additional “factor”.

“Thanks to the immense efforts made by the industry over the past week, we are seeing ongoing signs of a gradual improvement in the situation at the pumps,” said Minister of Enterprise Kwasi Kwarteng.

“It is important to emphasize that there is no national fuel shortage in the UK and that people should keep buying fuel as usual. The sooner we get back to our normal shopping habits, the sooner we can get back to normal, ”he added.

The Petrol Retailers Association, which represents 65% of UK petrol stations, also saw signs of improvement but felt that they were “way too slow” as 26% of petrol stations were still out of fuel.

In order to counteract the shortage of truck drivers and staff in poultry farms and in the face of the ghost of empty shelves at Christmas, the government had already decided on Saturday to change its immigration policy and grant up to 10,500 temporary work places with visas for a few months.

In addition, the fuel distribution sector has been temporarily exempted from competition rules so that priority can be given to the hardest hit areas.