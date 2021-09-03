UK Pensions Market Analysis and Forecast Report- Analysing Market by Product and COVID-19 Impact on Consumers Attitudes and Behaviours

The in-depth analysis of the historical data provides the UK Pensions Market report offering vital information about the market status for the forecast period. Exhaustive research and analysis of the vital market segments such as, top market players across different geographical locations, their products and the end-users can help to understand the product trend, challenges, revenue, and growth factors. Global UK Pensions Market also provides meaningful insight regarding the market size, market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges etc. Further, the report delivers details regarding the restraints, channels, and distributors, sales dynamics, and profit margin etc for the UK Pensions Market.

Aviva

Prudential

Lloyds Banking Group

Phoenix Group

Zurich Financial Services

BlackRock

British Airways

Fidelity

LV=

Quilter

Rothesay Life

Royal London Mutual

Pension Insurance Corporation (PIC)

Just Group

Canada Life

ReAssure

Legal & General

Guardian

HSBC Master Trust

Aegon Master Trust

Scottish Widows Master Trust

The People’s Pension

National Employment Savings Trust (NEST)

Uber

The COVID-19 pandemic caused the UK pensions market to shrink drastically, falling by 21.9% to £12.8bn annual premium equivalent (APE) in 2020. Although all types of pensions contracted, work-based pensions (which account for the largest share of the total) saw the least severe decline (-15.6%). Workplace pension participation leveled off, while the governments furlough scheme compromised growth, with contributions being based on an employees reduced salary rather than their full wage. The pensions market is projected to grow to £19.2bn APE by 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate of 8.4%. Growth will be slower in the early years of the forecast period as ongoing restrictions will continue to impact both the way businesses operate and employment rates in the short term.

This report examines how the pensions market is changing. It explores how consumers attitudes and behaviors towards long-term saving, planning for retirement, and accessing private pensions have been impacted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report also provides current and historical data on the size of the market by product type, covering individual pensions, workplace pensions, and trust-based pensions. Data on annuities and income drawdowns is also provided. The size of the pensions market has been forecast to 2025.

– Single individuals need to supplement the state pension by more than £11,500 per annum to achieve a reasonable lifestyle in retirement. Longer life expectancies mean that women need larger pension pots than men for the same retirement income, highlighting the gender gap in pensions.

– Since the outbreak of COVID-19, confidence that pensions are enough to last throughout retirement has eroded for 23.4% of non-retired individuals. The most negative sentiment is among unemployed and furloughed individuals.

– 14.7% of over 55s cited that they had withdrawn money from their private pensions. More than half of all pension plans are emptied at the first time of access.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

1.2 Key findings

1.3 Critical success factors

2. The State Pension and Retirement Planning

2.1 Most adults retire once they can access the state pension

2.2 The state pension is insufficient to live comfortably on

2.3 COVID-19 and Brexit will impact retirement plans

3. Private Pensions: Market Size and Players

3.1 New pension contributions plummeted amid COVID-19

3.2 BlackRock and Rothesay Life lead the market for pensions

3.3 Other market developments

4. Saving for Retirement

4.1 More adults save into a workplace pension because of AE

4.2 Pension pot characteristics and saving attitudes

5. Pension Decumulation

5.1 Many over 55s withdrawing from their pensions are putting at risk their long-term savings

5.2 Accessing pensions for the first time

5.3 Income drawdowns and annuities

6. Lifestyle in Retirement

6.1 Retirees have confidence in their retirement funds

7. Appendix

7.1 Abbreviations and acronyms

7.2 Definitions

7.3 Methodology

7.4 Secondary sources

7.5 Further reading

About GlobalData

Contact Us