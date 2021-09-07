UK Surgical Gloves Market values US$ 782.10 million by 2027 with Top Leading Companies and CAGR value of 10.8%| Ansell Limited, McKESSON CORPORATION, Cardinal Health Inc
The UK surgical gloves market is expected to reach US$ 782.10 million by 2027 from US$ 345.16 million in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 10.8% from 2020 to 2027.
Surgical gloves are used in healthcare industry to prevent the chances of contamination between the patients and the physicians. These gloves are made of different materials like latex, nitrile rubber, polyisoprene, polyvinyl, neoprene, and others. Surgical gloves are available in powdered and powder free forms. Powders used in the gloves are cornstarch powder, lycopodium powder, and talc, which are used to avoid sweating and lubricate the gloves making them easy to wear. Powder free gloves are used for sensitive surgeries and are also used by people allergic to powder. Surgical gloves are of higher standards, highly sterile, and are available in various sizes thus offering precision in surgeries.
Company Profiles
- Ansell Limited
- McKESSON CORPORATION
- Cardinal Health Inc
- Henry Schein, Inc
- Mölnlycke Health Care AB
- Dynarex Corporation
- Unigloves (UK) Limited
- ABENA UK LTD
- Globus Group (Globus (Shetland) Ltd)
- Barber Healthcare Limited.
UK Surgical Gloves Market Segmentation
By Raw Material
- Latex Gloves
- Nitrile Gloves
- Vinyl Gloves
- Neoprene Gloves
- Polyisoprene Gloves
- Biogel Gloves
By Form
- Powdered
- Powdered-Free
By Usage
- Disposable
- Reusable
By Distributional Channel
- Retail
- Medical Store
- Online
By End User
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgery Centers
- Others
Reasons to buy the report
- To understand the UK surgical gloves market landscape and identify market segments that are most likely to guarantee a strong return
- Stay ahead of the race by comprehending the ever-changing competitive landscape for the UK surgical gloves market
- Efficiently plan M&A and partnership deals in the UK surgical gloves market by identifying market segments with the most promising probable sales
- Helps to take knowledgeable business decisions from perceptive and comprehensive analysis of market performance of various segment form the UK surgical gloves market
- Obtain market revenue forecast for market by various segments from 2019 to 2027 in the UK
