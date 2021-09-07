UK Surgical Gloves Market values US$ 782.10 million by 2027 with Top Leading Companies and CAGR value of 10.8%| Ansell Limited, McKESSON CORPORATION, Cardinal Health Inc

The UK surgical gloves market is expected to reach US$ 782.10 million by 2027 from US$ 345.16 million in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 10.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Surgical gloves are used in healthcare industry to prevent the chances of contamination between the patients and the physicians. These gloves are made of different materials like latex, nitrile rubber, polyisoprene, polyvinyl, neoprene, and others. Surgical gloves are available in powdered and powder free forms. Powders used in the gloves are cornstarch powder, lycopodium powder, and talc, which are used to avoid sweating and lubricate the gloves making them easy to wear. Powder free gloves are used for sensitive surgeries and are also used by people allergic to powder. Surgical gloves are of higher standards, highly sterile, and are available in various sizes thus offering precision in surgeries.

Get Sample Copy of this UK Surgical Gloves Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00012825

Company Profiles

Ansell Limited

McKESSON CORPORATION

Cardinal Health Inc

Henry Schein, Inc

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Dynarex Corporation

Unigloves (UK) Limited

ABENA UK LTD

Globus Group (Globus (Shetland) Ltd)

Barber Healthcare Limited.

UK Surgical Gloves Market Segmentation

By Raw Material

Latex Gloves

Nitrile Gloves

Vinyl Gloves

Neoprene Gloves

Polyisoprene Gloves

Biogel Gloves

By Form

Powdered

Powdered-Free

By Usage

Disposable

Reusable

By Distributional Channel

Retail

Medical Store

Online

By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

Order a Copy of this UK Surgical Gloves Market research report https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00012825

Reasons to buy the report

To understand the UK surgical gloves market landscape and identify market segments that are most likely to guarantee a strong return

Stay ahead of the race by comprehending the ever-changing competitive landscape for the UK surgical gloves market

Efficiently plan M&A and partnership deals in the UK surgical gloves market by identifying market segments with the most promising probable sales

Helps to take knowledgeable business decisions from perceptive and comprehensive analysis of market performance of various segment form the UK surgical gloves market

Obtain market revenue forecast for market by various segments from 2019 to 2027 in the UK

About Us:

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

Contact US:

Business Market Insights

Phone: +442081254005

E-Mail ID: sales@businessmarketinsights.com

Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/

LinkedIn URL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/