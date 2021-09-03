UK Vaccination Commission for 12-15 year olds

Do the benefits of corona vaccination outweigh the risks for 12-15 year olds? The British Vaccination Commission is apparently not convinced of this.

London (AP) – The British Vaccination Commission (JCVI) has surprisingly spoken out against corona vaccinations nationwide for 12 to 15 year olds.

Although the committee broadened its recommendation for vaccination for children and adolescents in this age group with heart, lung and liver disease, it declined to make a recommendation for general vaccination. The reason was a statement from Public Health England on Friday that the health benefits of vaccination were marginal for healthy people in this age group.

So far, the Commission’s recommendation has only been to vaccinate young people between the ages of 12 and 15 if they belong to the group of people particularly exposed to Covid-19. This includes, for example, people with weakened immune systems.

A week earlier, the British Department of Health had announced that it was preparing for the national vaccination of 12 to 15 year olds in most of England. Initially, it was not clear whether the government would follow the recommendation of the vaccination commission.

The chief medical advisers of the four regions of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland must now make a final recommendation which, in addition to individual health, also includes other aspects such as l maintenance of the school.