Ukraine commemorates the massacre of Jews in Kiev in 1941

It is one of the darkest chapters in German history: the 80th anniversary of the massacre of the Jews in Kiev by the German occupation forces.

Kiev (dpa) – With prayers and minutes of silence, Ukraine remembered the victims of the massacre of Jews in Kiev 80 years ago by the German occupation forces.

Leading politicians around President Volodymyr Selenskyj laid flowers in Babyn Yar (Indian Gorge) and lit candles on Wednesday. “Two words behind which there is 80 years of shared pain between the Jewish and Ukrainian peoples – Babyn Yar,” Zelenskyi said. In the evening there was to be another concert and an ecumenical prayer for the dead. The events of 1941 were recalled in lessons in schools across the country.

On September 29 and 30, 1941 alone, German intervention forces shot dead nearly 34,000 Jewish residents of Kiev. During the entire occupation, more than 100,000 people were murdered in Babyn Yar Gorge, which then stood on the outskirts. In today’s Ukraine, around 1.5 million Jews were killed by the Germans and their local helpers between 1941 and 1944.

An official commemorative event is scheduled for Wednesday next week. Next, Israeli President Izchak Herzog and Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier are expected. Herzog is also expected to deliver a speech to the Ukrainian parliament.