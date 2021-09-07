UN emergency agency requests $ 606 million for Afghanistan

Basic services threaten to collapse in Afghanistan. More than 600 million are needed. Aid organizations want to use the money to save nearly eleven million people from hunger.

Geneva (dpa) – Ahead of a humanitarian donors’ conference for Afghanistan, the United Nations Emergency Aid Office (OCHA) has signaled a need for $ 606 million for the country in the Hindu Kush by the end of the year.

“Basic services in Afghanistan are collapsing. Food aid and other vital supplies are running out, ”OCHA spokesperson Jens Laerke said in Geneva on Tuesday.

The ministerial-level conference on Afghanistan is due to take place in Geneva on Monday (September 13) in the presence of UN Secretary-General António Guterres. The UN is not only hoping for support from donor countries, but also wants to once again demand free access for aid workers in the country which has been controlled by Islamist Taliban militants for a few weeks.

Aid organizations want to use the money to save nearly eleven million people from hunger and ensure their survival. According to Laerke, more than a million children and women suffer from acute malnutrition. The money will also be used to maintain medical services, water supply and sanitation. Protective measures for children and women, emergency shelters and educational projects for children must also be funded.