UN expects hundreds of thousands of refugees from Afghanistan | Free press

Up to 515,000 people could flee the Taliban’s Afghanistan this year. There is a lack of funds to support them. The United Nations calls on the world community to support it.

Geneva (dpa) – The United Nations is preparing for the flight of more than half a million people from Afghanistan. In the worst-case scenario, 515,000 people could leave the country this year, the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR in Geneva reported.

We cannot yet predict how the situation will develop. Deputy High Commissioner for Refugees Kelly Clements stressed that no large group of refugees had yet arrived at the border crossings to Iran and Pakistan.

There are already 5.2 million Afghans in neighboring countries

Neighboring states have already taken in 5.2 million Afghans. 90 percent are in Iran and Pakistan, the rest in Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

The United Nations has called on the world community to provide financial support to Afghanistan’s neighbors. According to reports, a total of eleven United Nations and aid organizations will need an additional $ 299 million (€ 254 million) to prepare to welcome more Afghan refugees to the region by the end of this year. the year. This will be used to purchase tents, hygiene items and food.

Tents, toiletries and food

If the worst-case scenario does come true, the sum must be increased significantly, Clements said. UNHCR seeks money from governments, the private sector and private donations.

Existing programs to support Afghan refugees who have been housed in Iran and Pakistan for years have received less than 50 percent funding so far, according to UNHCR.

There is also a lack of funds for humanitarian aid in Afghanistan. Humanitarian organizations had requested $ 1.3 billion in December 2020. But this week, only 39% of them had met. About 3.5 million people have been internally displaced, including 558,000 since the start of the year.